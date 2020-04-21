SI.com Publishers' Mock Draft: Picking for the Cardinals, Howard Balzer Selects ...
Mason Kern
Monday night, eight of SI.com's team publishers, including Howard Balzer from AllCardinals, participated in a first-round mock draft via Skype. It should be noted that — after LSU's Joe Burrow was selected No. 1 by the Cincinnati Bengals — no quarterbacks were selected until Tua Tagovailoa went to Jacksonville with the ninth selection.
Here were the seven players selected prior to the Cardinals' choice:
1. Cincinnati: QB Joe Burrow, LSU
2. Washington Redskins: DE Chase Young, Ohio State
3. Detroit Lions: CB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State
4. New York Giants: T Andrew Thomas, Georgia
5. Miami Dolphins: S/LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson
6. Los Angeles Chargers: T Tristan Wirfs, Iowa
7. Carolina Panthers: DT Derrick Brown, Auburn
8. Arizona: Watch the video!