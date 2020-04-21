AllCardinals
SI.com Publishers' Mock Draft: Picking for the Cardinals, Howard Balzer Selects ...

Mason Kern

Monday night, eight of SI.com's team publishers, including Howard Balzer from AllCardinals, participated in a first-round mock draft via Skype. It should be noted that — after LSU's Joe Burrow was selected No. 1 by the Cincinnati Bengals — no quarterbacks were selected until Tua Tagovailoa went to Jacksonville with the ninth selection.

Here were the seven players selected prior to the Cardinals' choice:

1. Cincinnati: QB Joe Burrow, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: DE Chase Young, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: CB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: T Andrew Thomas, Georgia

5. Miami Dolphins: S/LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

6. Los Angeles Chargers: T Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

7. Carolina Panthers: DT Derrick Brown, Auburn

8. Arizona: Watch the video!

