Cardinals GM Keim Provides an Evaluator's Look at Offensive Tackles in the Draft

Howard Balzer

Until the Cardinals select in the first round of the draft next Thursday, the ongoing question will be: Is a tackle heading to Arizona with the eighth pick in the round (barring a trade or with a trade down), or will general manager Steve Keim go in another direction?

With hundreds of mock drafts overwhelming Internet sites, each of the presumptive top four tackles have been placed in the Cardinals slot: Louisville’s Mekhi Becton, Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs, Alabama’s Jedrick Wills and Auburn’s Andrew Thomas.

Currently, the Cardinals have left tackle D.J. Humphries on a 3-year contract with right tackles Marcus Gilbert and Justin Murray on 1-year deals. Murray will be a restricted free agent in 2021 and started 12 games last season. Gilbert missed the entire season with a torn ACL, while Humphries started all 16 games.

Although left tackle is usually considered the premium spot on the line, right tackle isn’t far behind as savvy defensive coordinators find ways to take advantage of matchups. Attrition also often makes it important to have tackles that can be productive on either side.

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim addressed that issue in a videoconference with reporters Wednesday when asked about evaluating players making the transition from college to the NFL.

He said, “(Coaches) are flopping ends and outside ‘backers now to be able to create those mismatches. So you can't get pigeonholed and just say, ‘Oh, he can only play left or right tackle.’ You want guys to have positional flexibility as well as a scheme that supports that.”

Generally talking about those four tackles, Keim said, “They're all different in this draft, which has been fun to watch all these guys, because they bring different skill sets. Some are a little more physical, some are better pass protectors, a couple of them can play inside outside, a couple of them can play left tackle and right tackle. So they have been a lot of fun to evaluate. And we've had a lot of fun stacking those players. It's going be interesting to see where those guys go in this draft.”

When asked if their grades are bunched together, Keim analyzed them without revealing specific rankings while reiterating how fun they are to watch.

He said, “Andrew Thomas is probably one of the best pass protectors, you have Becton who's freakish and one of the most powerful and gives you that wow factor. Wirfs has got tremendous upside athletically and does things out in space that are amazing. And you'd like to think that he's just going to continue to get better and better. And, oh God, Alabama's (Wills) he can play guard, he can play right tackle. He's tough. He's nasty. So these guys bring so many different things to the table that you get excited about. At the end of the day, I think that all four of them going to be good players and you just have to determine what fits what you do best.”

