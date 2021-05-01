Day 2 Ends and Cardinals Still Need a Cornerback

Needing a cornerback, the Arizona Cardinals stuck to value by selecting a linebacker and wide receiver in the first two rounds of the draft.

In the first round, it didn’t happen. In the second round, it didn’t happen.

A long ago fast-food commercial asked “where’s the beef,” but after two rounds of the NFL draft, Cardinals fans are asking, “where’s the cornerback?”

Most everyone believed the team would surely add a corner in one of the first two rounds of the draft, especially considering that after picking 49th overall, the Cardinals won’t have their next pick until the fifth round, 160 overall.

There were 105 selections in the first three rounds, a total that included 10 compensatory choices at the end of the third round. Of that 105, 16 (15.2 percent) were cornerbacks including five of the last seven in the third round. Fourteen teams drafted a corner in the first three rounds and Dallas and Tennessee picked two.

General manager Steve Keim noted last week that his philosophy is to fill needs in free agency and then draft the best player available. If the best player fills a need, great, but it’s not required.

Clearly, the Cardinals adhered to that with the selections of linebacker Zaven Collins and Rondale Moore in the first two rounds.

When the Cardinals were up with the 49th choice of the draft, eight cornerbacks had been selected, including Asante Samuel Jr., who was grabbed by the Los Angeles Chargers two picks earlier.

However, Keim said the fact Samuel was gone had no affect on the selection of Moore, even though no corners were selected with the final 15 picks of the second round.

Keim said of Moore, “He was a guy that we had looked at all along, and we had him ranked extremely high. Same thing, as we have done in every round, is trust our board. And we had a number of players up in that range, whether they were offensive linemen; there were defensive players. But he was the top guy at that point in time.”

While many lay the entire onus on selections to decision-makers like Keim, the reality is that setting the board and then making selections by teams is a collaborative effort.

Of Moore, Keim noted, “Jeff Rodgers, our special-teams coach, was extremely high on him as well. Coach (Shawn) Jefferson, our receivers coach, worked him out at Purdue, and loved his mentality. The guy has got a chip on his shoulder, not because he played at a small school like Zaven.

“But he's a guy that had a chip on his shoulder because of his height, because of the fact that he maybe didn't go in the first round. And you see that in his play, the temperament that he plays with.”

As a freshman, Moore had 114 receptions in 13 games for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns, but played a total of only seven games the last two seasons.

Keim said, “You go back to the ‘18 tape and you see all the production. Then, because of the COVID stuff and because of the injury the prior year, there are some obstacles in terms of the evaluation. But as we spent more time with him, and we Zoom-called with him multiple times, and to see the football IQ, again, I keep going back to that. It's so important nowadays in the evaluation process and getting these guys in here with a limited offseason to be able to get them acclimated and to get them up to speed.

“This is a guy who's a football junkie; loves it. He is a true student of the game, continually quizzes coaches on the defensive side about running routes and how to read coverages. Just being a student of the game was something that really excited us. His mentality, his temperament, his passion, and the playmaking ability with a ball in his hands was something that we thought was going to be a huge addition to our receiver room.”

The Cardinals don’t have a choice in the fourth round on Day 3, then have one in the fifth and sixth rounds and two in the seventh, but those last selections are at 243 and 247, with the final choice of the entire draft 259 overall.

It might be a stretch to think a quality cornerback will be available in those later rounds, but it has happened. After all, Cardinals free-agent addition Malcolm Butler entered the league as an undrafted free agent with New England in 2014. However, there are never any assurances it will occur.

It seems apparent the Cardinals will be once again dipping their toes in the free-agent market looking for cornerbacks when the draft is complete.