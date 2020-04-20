A No-brainer: If Possible, GM Steve Keim Must Trade Down in First Round

We’re in the home stretch of the 2020 NFL Draft, so it’s time to get serious.

Soon, the millions of mock drafts will be history. Real selections and trades will finally be made.

For the Cardinals, there is one thing that should happen: a trade down from their current position at No. 8 overall. Of course, that requires a team wanting a player particularly bad enough to trade up.

If there is, Cardinals general manager Steve Keim should jump, especially if there is a second-round choice in the deal or even a high enough pick in the third round.

Surely, there are excellent players the Cardinals can select at No. 8 and be pleased. But how much better will that player be than a player they could get a few slots later while getting in position to add more quality in the second or third round? Not much.

As an evaluator you have to often avoid 'falling in love' with one particular player. You have to also avoid the 'got to have' syndrome.

Keim can’t go wrong selecting a tackle from the top group available. Or another wide receiver. Or a defensive lineman. Perhaps even a cornerback. Many of them will probably be available from picks nine to 15.

With there being a good chance that three quarterbacks will go off the board in the top 10, the odds are strong that moving down, within reason, is the play here.

Keim showed he is a believer in that philosophy when he spoke to reporters Wednesday in a videoconference.

“You have to look at the board and (decide) if there are three or four names that you really, really like and you're not in love with one over the other," he said. "You have that opportunity to move back a number of spots and it all works out where you move back three, and you’re in love with three. To be able to pick up another pick, as long as it meets the requirements on the trade chart and you feel like you're getting better as an organization, I'm always up for making that trade.”

That also remains the case after the first round.

It might be unlikely, but Keim also hasn’t ruled out a trade up.

“Yeah, we could,” he said. “There are certainly opportunities that we'll look at if they present themselves. We've had some conversations about trading up if the opportunity presented itself and a player we coveted was there at that spot. Again, we'll take everything into account, and we'll make the best decision for this organization.

“We'll look at every opportunity to go up, to go back. We've done it before where we went up and got (safety) Budda Baker (second round, 2017). We've also traded back before. We'll continue to keep the same philosophy moving forward.”