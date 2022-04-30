Trey McBride, considered to be the best tight end in this year's draft, is another in a deep list of weapons at the disposal of Kyler Murray.

If draft picks were meant to be sexy, Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim is far and away the winner of the NFL draft thus far.

After trading their first-round selection for receiver Marquise Brown, the Cardinals then used their second-round pick on Colorado State tight end Trey McBride.

Here's what The Draft Network had to offer on McBride:

"He is a good athlete with regards to agility and movement skills. In the run game, he's not an over powering inline blocker but he plays with physical toughness at the point of attack. In the passing game he has excelled as the primary receiving target for that offense. He does a good job uncovering and plays with sufficient straight line speed. His football instincts makes him effective against zone defenses. He displays good, strong hands to make catches away from his frame. He has enjoyed success as the primary target on offense and has been extremely productive. On 3rd downs, he is a versatile asset that displays the skill set to align at H, FB, TE or Y. His toughness, speed and agility projects him well as a core special teams player."

McBride was the first tight end off the board, and will join a position group that features a handsomely paid Zach Ertz and Maxx Williams, who continues to work through rehabbing a torn ACL. The Cardinals also recently signed Stephen Anderson to a 1-year contract as an unrestricted free agent.

Williams had no guaranteed money in his 1-year contract while Anderson received a signing bonus of $20,495.

"You know, I had no idea (Arizona would draft him). I had a little bit of contact with them and I met with them at the Combine," McBride said to reporters shortly after the pick.

"I'm so thrilled to go to Arizona and be a Cardinal."

McBride adds a little of everything, as general manager Steve Keim said McBride was the highest-graded player on their board at the time of the selection.

"We did not think this guy would be there," said Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who appeared to be thrilled the Colorado State product was still available.

McBride won't be overtaking anybody's starting spot on the roster soon, but his versatility was highlighted by Kingsbury.

Arizona utilized personnel sets with multiple tight ends on 26% of their plays last season, but featured 10 personnel (one running back, no tight ends) for a league-high 13% of their plays (the next highest was Baltimore at 7%).

It's entirely possible the Cardinals have now found their Swiss Army Knife for the future, as McBride can do a little bit of everything, including lining up at receiver and playing in the backfield.

The Cardinals now have a wealth of talent at the tight end position, but it doesn't stop there.

Arizona re-signed running back James Conner earlier in the offseason, and are favorites to land another ball-carrier at some point in the draft.

After adding wide receiver Hollywood Brown to their star-studded offense, the receiving corps features DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green and Rondale Moore among others.

Efforts at extending quarterback Kyler Murray will continue to be monitored as the summer draws closer.

However, the acquisitions of Brown and McBride has made it crystal clear that Murray will have no shortage of weapons at his disposal (or excuses) when he again steps on the field for the Cardinals.