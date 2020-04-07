AllCardinals
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Kliff Kingsbury Ready to Select 'Best Available' at No. 8 in NFL Draft

Mason Kern

Entering the new league year and the opening of the free agency period, the Arizona Cardinals had numerous needs that had to be addressed across multiple positions.

So, general manager Steve Keim engineered a trade for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (unloading running back David Johnson's contract in the process); brought in two linebackers in Devon Kennard (Detroit Lions) and De'Vondre Campbell (Atlanta Falcons); and agreed to terms with breakout defensive lineman Jordan Phillips (Buffalo Bills) as well as a nice depth piece in defensive lineman Trevon Coley (Indianapolis Colts).

Furthermore, the franchise retained 11 of their own free agents including Justin Murray and Marcus Gilbert to compete for the right tackle position. All of this makes their impending draft selection at No. 8 overall extremely intriguing.

It has opened up a larger pool for the Cardinals to consider.

"We want to be able to take the best player for us at No. 8 that we feel like makes us a better team immediately, fits in with our culture, has the right character that we want," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said during a videoconference with reporters on Tuesday. "And with the moves Steve was able to make with the (defensive) line and inside linebacker, outside linebacker, wide receiver, it definitely gives us the opportunity to pick the best football player and that's exciting."

On paper, the roster composition looks promising. With the opportunity to bring in more young talent via the draft, Kingsbury and the Cardinals franchise at-large want to improve on the 5-10-1 inaugural season for rookie quarterback Kyler Murray.

"I think when you look at where the roster sits as opposed to last year, Steve and his guys did a tremendous job of really filling needs," Kingsbury said. "We feel like we can line up today and be a much improved football team personnel wise then where we sat last year at this time. So it does set the draft up to where we feel like we're free to take the best available pick that that comes at that No. 8 spot. That's a tribute to Steve and the job he did this offseason.

"To go into the draft and not feel like you have any glaring holes on your starting defense, that definitely takes some pressure off."

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'It'll Be Done before the Draft': Kingsbury Optimistic about Hopkins Trade Finalization

The Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans completed a trade that swapped wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for running back David Johnson, but it is not technically finalized until the players complete their physicals that are moving slower due to COVID-19.

Mason Kern

Cardinals Prepared to Take NFL Draft Virtual

With the NFL announcing that the draft will be conducted virtually, teams are in the process of logistically figuring out how to make it work. The Arizona Cardinals feel they're set up well.

Mason Kern

OLB Chandler Jones 'A Big Part' in DL Jordan Phillips Signing

When former Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Jordan Phillips entered free agency, he said four teams were in consideration for his services. The Arizona Cardinals got his signature with the help of outside linebacker Chandler Jones.

Mason Kern

Texans Coach and GM Bill O'Brien Defends Trade of DeAndre Hopkins

What was the Houston Texans reasoning for trading wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals? General manager Bill O'Brien explains.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals DL Jordan Phillips on Daddy Duty for Newborn Daughter Amidst COVID-19

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Jordan Phillips and his fiance had a newborn daughter eight days ago and are in parent mode amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mason Kern

Larry Fitzgerald, Patrick Peterson, Chandler Jones Named to NFL All-Decade Team

The Arizona Cardinals had three players featured on the NFL All-Decade Team that was announced on Monday: wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, outside linebacker Chandler Jones and cornerback Patrick Peterson.

Howard Balzer

NFL Draft: The Scouts' View of Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons

Could the Arizona Cardinals select Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons with the No. 8 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft? A breakdown of what he brings to the table.

Mason Kern

Cardinals LB Jordan Hicks Will Miss 'Infectious' Energy of Joe Walker

The Arizona Cardinals lost inside linebacker Joe Walker to the San Francisco 49ers in free agency and Jordan Hicks will miss his locker-room presence

Mason Kern

by

Footballfan55

LB Jordan Hicks Believes Cardinals 'Improved Tremendously' with Personnel Changes

The Arizona Cardinals have been busy in the early part of the offseason before the NFL Draft and linebacker Jordan Hicks is excited about the direction of the franchise

Mason Kern

by

Footballfan55

NFL Draft: The Scouts' View of Alabama T Jedrick Wills

The latest NFL Draft analysis of Alabama offensive tackle Jedrick Wills with video by former NFL scout and resident analyst Marc Lillibridge. Is he a good fit for the No. 8 overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals?

Mason Kern

by

Footballfan55