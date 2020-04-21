Lessons Learned from This Year's Virtual Draft will Impact Future

By Saturday afternoon, this year’s virtual draft will be history and by next year at this time surely everyone hopes things will be back to as normal as possible.

It’s impossible to imagine what the last five weeks would have been like had this pandemic occurred at a time when the technology wouldn’t have resulted in what was a fairly seamless transition to making it work from people’s homes.

Still, it’s also true that there have been positives from the process that will likely be carried over to future years.

Asked last week how things would work this year, Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said, "I think that more than anything, the only differences is we're all creatures of habit. In some cases, I think it's good to jump outside of your comfort zone and there are certainly some things that I've learned from this process that will certainly apply to future drafts.”

As for the specifics, Keim said, “It's just using more technology in a positive manner. There are a lot of times that we flew all over the country; we spend a lot of days on the road, and not to say that those aren't important, and we'll still do that, but in some cases in some respects we feel like the amount of FaceTiming we've done with young men, the amount of time our positional coaches have been able to spend with players on FaceTime, we've actually seen that in some cases, you really have developed better relationships and a better understanding of what this may be.

“I think it's a combination of getting out seeing the players live which you're always going to have to do, but also implementing and continuing to use more technology to help you with time management.”