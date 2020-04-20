One of the byproducts of the closed-down nature of the NFL draft-eligible process over the last month has affected players that were not at the Scouting Combine in February, thus unable to be evaluated medically.

Often, as many as 25 percent of the 250-plus players selected weren’t at the Combine. That number could be drastically reduced this year.

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said, “There are a number of challenges in that regard. You can’t get out and see players workout that may have had injuries during the combine process. Then there are the non-combine guys who you know generally would fly in and take physicals with our doctors. We were allowed up to 30 players in the springtime to fly in and a number of those players were non-combine type players, just to make sure that the guys that we had highest grades on could get a physical. Those are some challenges. We've just had to be a little more resourceful and reach out to the universities to try to get all the background and medical information there.

“And more than anything, just try to be evaluators in terms of injuries as well. See what a guy has been in terms of durability. In this time, has he had a significant amount of surgeries? Were they big-time surgeries? And really, you have to forecast that and put a medical grade on the player as well.”

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell told reporters, “The biggest issue that I think we face is the medical portion of these guys that were not at the Combine and having to draft a player that you are not 100 percent sure of the medical.

“It is one thing to draft a player and not have an accurate 40 time or short-shuttle time. But to have a player come in and then all of a sudden you realize he has a medical issue that disqualifies him after you draft him, that is an issue.”

Keim was asked what the team would do if they drafted a player that was then found to have a medical problem.

“Very rarely do players fail physicals outright,” he said. “There are guys that have long-term issues or degenerative changes. Forecasting medical can be tough, but outright fail a physical; that's pretty hard to do, although we have seen it. If there was a guy who wasn't at the Combine, we don't have a physical on one of them, we drafted him and he failed our physical, we would have to listen to our doctors. We would miss out on that player. That could put us in some tough positions, but I don't anticipate that happening.”

Keim is right. It is rare, but it can happen. Five years ago, the then-St. Louis Rams selected wide receiver Bud Sasser in the sixth round of the draft. Sasser, who wasn’t at the Combine, had attended the University of Missouri, giving it a nice hometown touch that the team picked him. However, the Rams hadn’t done a physical on him and after the draft, it was discovered that Sasser had pre-existing heart condition and the team eventually waived his rights on June 4. He briefly worked for the organization, but never participated in an NFL training camp.

There are very few sure things in the draft. But in an environment where the focus is on being safe, many teams could opt for that safe route when deciding whether to use a draft pick on a player with a hole in that medical evaluation, especially through the fifth round.