GM Steve Keim Prepared for Free-Agent Frenzy After Draft Ends

What do wide receiver Trent Sherfield and linebackers Dennis Gardeck and Ezekiel Turner have in common? Or nose tackle Miles Brown, quarterback Drew Anderson, wide receiver A.J. Richardson and cornerback Sojourn Shelton?

All are players that entered the NFL as undrafted free agents and were signed by the Cardinals in the frenzy that begins at the conclusion of the draft and are currently on the team’s 66-player roster.

In fact, 16 other players are on the roster that were signed by other teams after not being drafted. That group doesn’t include quarterback Chris Streveler, who wasn’t signed by an NFL team in his draft year, played in the Canadian Football League and was signed this offseason by the Cardinals.

Sherfield (16 games), Gardeck (14) and Turner (12) were all signed in 2018 and have been on the roster the last two seasons, playing a total of 42 games in 2019. Sherfield started one game last season.

Brown was signed last year and played nine games, while Anderson was also signed last season, spent time on the practice squad and was active, but did not play in one game.

Richardson was signed in 2019, was on the practice squad and signed to a reserve/future contract after the end of the season on Dec. 30. Shelton was signed by the Cardinals in 2017, spent subsequent time in Cincinnati and Philadelphia before landing back on the Cardinals’ practice squad last season. He was also signed to a future contract on Dec. 30.

Twelve of the 24 players played for the Cardinals last season for a total of 128 games and 17 starts. Twelve of the starts were by right tackle Justin Murray, who was an undrafted free agent with Denver in 2016 and was claimed on waivers by the Cardinals from the Raiders the day after the cutdown to 53 players last season.

The point is, undrafted players often have an impact on teams right out of the gate at least on special teams and then as key contributors from scrimmage. Heck, there are 20 undrafted free agents in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

With the focus this year on how the teams will handle the “virtual draft,” very few have asked what effect there will be on the undrafted class.

The reality is the seeds of negotiations are planted during the final day of the draft with scouts or position coaches contacting targeted players to sign if they aren’t selected. Only the naïve believes there isn’t any early contract discussions that also occurs.

With staffs spread out in their own homes, how organized will it be? Also, many undrafted additions weren’t at the Combine, and without Pro Days, the evaluations could be incomplete at best.

To address that, Steelers vice president and general manager Kevin Colbert suggested adding three rounds to the draft, but that didn’t get much traction. After all, that only takes out 96 players from an overall group that normally totals over 600 that are signed.

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim says his staff is prepared to tap into a talent pool that is truly considered an extension of the draft. The competition for the premium free agents can be intense with a combination of signing bonuses and a guaranteed portion of first-year salaries being higher than the guarantees seventh-round picks receive.

Keim called the process “like speed dating. I mean, it happens so fast. But through everything else, we'll have it ironed out and it's really going to be a combination of using your phones and video chats. I think we have a great setup in place to be able to get all of that accomplished.”