Scouting and IT Departments Becoming MVP of NFL Draft Before it Begins

While there has been mixed results based on the NFL's decision to keep the draft at its scheduled date, but converting it to an online format, all 32 franchises have leaned on their tech and scouting departments to prepare for an unprecedented event.

While the employees in these offices have always been an important factor behind the scenes, their efforts have never been more celebrated in a public light. These pre-draft precautions have been implemented league-wide as teams try to predict and resolve any unforeseen errors that may arise.

"I think the thing that, for me, is amazing is — really that they've been able to, on a smaller scale, replicate everything that I do on draft day," Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said. "So, all the (draft) boards that I use, all the different things that I use during the draft process, they've been able to replicate to be able to do on smaller monitors. Again, the communication with all the scouts, all the coaches, (owner) Michael (Bidwill) and (head coach) Kliff (Kingsbury), all that is easy.

"We have no excuses. I feel like we're going to come away with several good players in this draft and I can't say enough about what our scouts have done. All those guys have done a fantastic job, especially some of the challenges that they've been forced with. Our coaches have done a great job as well. So, again, I feel like we know these players inside and out and I think it's going to benefit us as well."

While the final call resides in the general manager's hands, the process is being streamlined by the efforts of the personnel in the various departments that facilitated the ability to conduct an online draft in the first place. Many teams utilize a collective mind in making the final selection when they are on the clock.

"This is an organizational decision," Keim said. "A lot of people have input through this process. Obviously, at the end of the day, it falls on my shoulders and I'm fine with that. But Kliff and Michael and I will talk on draft night and have quite a few conversations. It's not going to be a whole lot different because of technology and because of the things that we can do nowadays. It's amazing. It's hard to believe, probably just 10, 15 years ago we had to go to a library and get beta tapes out and watch (prospects). Now, it's one click and you can have virtual draft boards and you can have all these video chats. It's really amazing how far technology has come. And, again, we've really done a nice job on our end using it. Our IT department has been outstanding."

While the draft will commence as planned, the league has instituted a Virtual Period for offseason workouts and training. All of this, of course, is due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the NFL's efforts to help stop the spread and flatten the curve.

A majority of the future remains unknown. Right now, it is a 'one step at a time' model.

"I can't forecast what's going to happen," Keim said. "I do know we'll have this NFL Draft, which we can do and we can do it virtually and have no issues, in my opinion. Beyond that, it's really something that I can't answer because I'm not really sure what's going to take place and really where we're going to be at as a country at that point in time. Hopefully it moves along quick and we're able to get back to playing soon."