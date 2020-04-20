The NFL is conducting a mock draft with all 32 teams Monday to iron out the process for making picks and ensuring that, technologically, the communications between teams and the league as well as between teams can be as glitch-free as possible.

Draft-day trades are where there are a degree of uncertainty. Last year, there were 54 trades during the three days of the draft: 20 on Day 1 (first round), 18 on Day 2 (second and third rounds) and 16 on Day 3 (four through seven rounds).

Some teams wonder how difficult it will be to negotiate terms because of the change in communication protocol and the time each team is on the clock: 10 minutes in Round 1, seven minutes in Round 2, five minutes in Rounds 3-6 and four minutes in Round 7.

There is one school of thought that says the unusual circumstances this year will result in the framework of more deals being close to accomplished prior to the draft, provided the player the team is trading up for is available as well as the group of players the team trading down is targeting are still on the board. That could be especially important when the team on the clock has multiple teams interested, but the communication with those teams could be problematical.

New Your Giants general manager Dave Gettleman said, “I’m going to make calls and anybody that wants to move up I’m going to say, listen, we don’t have much time, we can’t fool around, and I’d like to get the parameters of deals in place before we get on the clock. That would be the best thing. Obviously, once you hit the third round you only have five minutes. It’s going to be tight to try to do that, to try to trade back or trade up.

“I think what’s going to happen, what this is going to force everybody to do, is do deals before their pick is up. So, let’s say for the sake of discussion, someone calls, one team calls another team and says, ‘I want to trade up.’ They’ll make a deal off the clock and then if the guy is there for the team that wants to move up, then they’ll consummate the trade. So, I think a lot of it’s going to be done ahead of time.”

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim wonders if that will be the case. He said, “A lot of times it's hard to forecast what's going to happen on draft day. Right now, you talk to a lot of other GMs, and really, it's just a lot of posturing. You really don't get anything done because until a (team) is on the clock you have no clue. You have no clue because you use trade charts, sometimes the trade charts are applicable; sometimes they're not. So again, to me, they're all hypotheticals.”

Perhaps this is the year where “posturing” goes out the window.