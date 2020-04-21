Cardinals Continue to Supplement DL in Latest Mock Draft

With just two days separating mocks and the real NFL Draft, final versions are being prepared and released across nearly every network that covers football.

Initially, many of these mock drafts pegged the Arizona Cardinals as taking a tackle with their No. 8 overall pick in Thursday's first round. However, there has been speculation that the team could trade down or appease quarterback Kyler Murray and select an offensive skill player.

In his previous mock draft version, former NFL scout and resident analyst Marc Lillibridge predicted the Cardinals would supplement the other side of the ball and jump on Auburn defensive lineman Derrick Brown.

"Brown is the most versatile defensive lineman in the draft and he can line up anywhere along the line," he wrote at the time. "General manager Steve Keim can't pass up the incredible talent of Brown, who gives defensive coordinator Vance Joseph a player of limitless potential."

In the newest version, however, Brown came off the board at No. 7 to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Still, Arizona supplemented the position by choosing South Carolina defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw. Of note, is that Cardinals radio game analyst Ron Wolfley also selected Kinlaw recently during his daily show on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM.

"(Defensive coordinator) Vance Joseph is the type of coach who understands how to motivate players," Lillibridge explained. "Kinlaw's talent is too hard to ignore and GM Keim is counting on Joseph to coach Kinlaw into an All-Pro."

Lofty goals. We'll see what happens Thursday.