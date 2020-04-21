With Virtual Draft Days Away, NFL Conducted 'Mock' Draft on Monday

With the countdown getting closer to what is probably the most unusual draft in NFL history, the league conducted a “mock” draft Monday that connected all 32 teams with the hope of ironing out and preparing for any potential technological glitches that could arise.

Of course, the teams have been going through their own processes to ensure that everything goes smooth on their end.

When he spoke to local media last week, Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said, “We've gone through some dry runs, and we'll continue to work on that. We've also got some backup. You always have to be prepared whether there’s an outage, if there is a computer meltdown; you always have to be prepared. It's sort of like going back to old school when I first started scouting. I have handwritten cards and magnets all over the place. I have backup boards for the boards and it's been fun. It kind of takes me back to my young scouting days and it's also, in some ways, sort of like learning as a child. As you're writing out these names on draft cards, it sort of, in a way, makes you a little more familiar with the player. And that part of the process has been fun for me.”

As for Monday’s practice run, Denver Broncos general manager John Elway said, “The draft went smooth. It got off to a little bit of a hiccup when we first started, but other than that, it went really smooth. There were really no problems with it, so we got more comfortable with it. It should be fine and go on without a glitch. I’m sure there’ll be a couple glitches here and there, but actually for the first time I thought it went pretty well.”

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch expounded on one of the issues that cropped up.

“In the very beginning there were a couple of situations, but that was kind of important stuff where two teams were talking and the whole league was hearing it, that kind of stuff," he said. "I think everyone kind of tuned in when they tell you to mute your stuff, you should probably listen. I think they worked through some bugs, but the good news was I think the technology was working fine. It was just some procedural things that you can only learn by doing a mock and that's why we did it today. They have head coaches and GMs getting on tomorrow (Tuesday) for another little run. The IT people will be doing that work right up to draft day. I'm really not concerned and think it will be fine.”

Keim talked last week about how making trades could be affected by the virtual draft. Trades were built into Monday’s mock, but Elway noted, “Everything was kind of predetermined, so it made it a little easier than I think it’s going to be. Obviously, the time constraints; being virtual and not having everybody in the same room makes it more difficult. That may lead to less trades. I still think there are going to be trades. If anything, I think it makes us prepare a little bit harder to have an idea at each position of where we are right now whether we go up or back. Not only in the first round but in the second, third and fourth rounds and have an idea what the compensation may be in each one of those. Being virtual makes it tougher and therefore the time is going to be; there’s going to be more of a time crunch.”