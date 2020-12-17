Cardinals Facing Differences in Mobile QBs from Tagavailoa to Hurts

Sunday will be the second time this season the Arizona Cardinals will face a rookie quarterback making his second start.

The Arizona Cardinals face a team on Sunday that will start a rookie quarterback making his second NFL start. This comes off a game in which they specifically orchestrated an offense around his skill set, while not asking him to make unannounced plays.

No, in fact, this isn’t a throwback to Week 9, when the Cardinals faced the Miami Dolphins and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in his second start. Instead, the Cardinals take on the Philadelphia Eagles, who will start Jalen Hurts — ironically also a former Alabama quarterback like Tagovailoa — making his second pro start Sunday in Week 15.

Hurts took over for a struggling quarterback Carson Wentz last week and led the Eagles to a 24-21 win over the New Orleans Saints. He has at times spelled Wentz this season, but Week 14 was his official takeover.

The Eagles suited their play style to Hurts’ dual-threat ability with a fast pace, short throws and plenty of opportunities for Hurts to run on options and sweeps.

"Some of the things that he does very well, having read-option, RPOs, boots and sprint outs, so you have to respect that," cornerback Patrick Peterson said.

The Dolphins looked a lot different in Tagovailoa's game against Arizona than his first, as he went from throwing three passes beyond 10 yards to 11 against the Cardinals and he completed seven of them. They opened up the playbook and let Tagovailoa lead the offense, as opposed to his conservative debut.

The rookie’s first game was a bizarre one to analyze. They faced the Los Angeles Rams, who turned the ball over four times and lost despite out-gaining the Dolphins three times over. Miami scored a special-teams and defensive touchdown while the offense was on the field for just 23.5 minutes.

Philadelphia’s situation was different last week against a Saints team that had not allowed 20 points in five games previously.

But, he was effective in the quick passing attack and runs.

"He played a great defense in New Orleans last weekend, you can see where that defense was kind of unsettled," Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said. "(Head coach) Doug (Pederson), he did a great job on third-and-11 with quarterback runs, high red-zone quarterback runs, empty quarterback runs. So he did some things that weren't conventional and that kept New Orleans at bay.

"When you add an element of a QB who has legs like that, it makes it hard to settle in and play clean."

Will the Eagles stay the course with that strategy or go for a more ambitious look like Miami? Hurts is a different quarterback than Tagovailoa, as running for 106 yards on Sunday is an example that he is more dangerous in a college-style offense than in the pocket as a downfield thrower.

Tagovailoa can move too, but he was not a 1,000-yard rusher in college like Hurts.

Hurts threw the ball beyond 20 yards once last week, and in between 10-20 yards seven times. Of his 167 passing yards, 138 came from throws inside 10 yards. The Eagles' running game left the Saints susceptible to options, as Hurts and running back Miles Sanders both cracked the 100-yard mark.

Either way the Eagles strategy lies, the Cardinals will need to be ready for both. Tagovailoa‘s more aggressive performance led to a Dolphins 34-31 victory in Glendale.

A few weeks later, in Week 13, the Rams visited State Farm Stadium and their offense was able to move the ball at ease by rolling out and using the intermediate passing game. That performance through the air looked closer to what the Eagles threw out last week.

"I think (Hurts) threw the ball 16 or 17 times and half of those passes were passed on the move," Peterson said. "So, we have to expect that and have to be ready for that. Especially if they're watching the Rams game that we had a couple of weeks ago. That's how they attacked us. We know this is a copycat league.

"How they called the game for him last week gives us a feel on how the game could and should go. But, we also have to be ready for surprises, trick plays and make sure our eyes are in the right place."

The Cardinals’ pass rush dominated last week against the New York Giants as quarterback Daniel Jones was less mobile than usual after a hamstring injury.

Hurts may not be as easy to catch in the backfield. But, it is also his second ever NFL start, and the Cardinals pass rush brings a lot of looks and blitzes. Arizona's ability to contain a mobile quarterback will be tested as well as Hurts' reading and decision making.