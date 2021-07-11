The 'Hail Murray' wins the 'Best Play' of 2020 Award at the ESPYs

Sports Illustrated home
The 43-yard game-winning heave showed what Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins can do at an elite level.
The votes are in, and the winner for "Best Play" at the ESPYs belongs to the Arizona Cardinals. 

The "Hail Murray" took home more hardware after previously winning the Bridgestone Clutch Performance Play of the Year. Hopkins was in attendance. 

The most memorable highlight of the Cardinals season was quarterback Kyler Murray's 43-yard game-winning heave to the triple-teamed DeAndre Hopkins in the end zone to defeat the eventual 13-3 Buffalo Bills. 

The connection resulted in a 32-30 victory for Arizona in Week 10, which improved its record to 6-3. 

That play exemplified what makes Murray and Hopkins special players. 

Just to get that pass off was accompanied by trouble. Murray quickly abandoned the pocket and rolled to his left. Just before launching the ball, he escaped the grasp of veteran defensive end Mario Addison. 

Arizona Cardinals Kyler Murray (1) looks for receivers against the Bills at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Nov. 15, 2020.

His ability to move in the backfield, avoid defenders and create space gave his receivers time to get down the field. From there, he threw the ball right where it needed to be to give one of the game's most prolific receivers a chance. 

Speed, elusiveness, deep-throw accuracy. 

From there, it was up to Hopkins, the three-time first-team All-Pro in his first season with the Cardinals. 

He got down the field and faced the incoming football in the end zone. There were three defenders around him as the ball approached the goal line. Those defenders were 2019 All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler Tre'Davious White, captain Jordan Poyer and Pro Bowler Micah Hyde. 

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) celebrates with teammates after catching a Hail Mary pass for a touchdown in the closing seconds of the game against the Buffalo Bills at State Farm Stadium.

As Hopkins would say in the postgame press conference, he "dunked" on them. His large hands in black gloves were the highest point as the four bodies leaped at the ball. They wrapped around the brown leather and pulled it down. 

There was a collective gasp in the press box. 

Hopkins was helped up, then ran towards the crowd on his left side. That game had limited fans in the stands. Imagine if State Farm Stadium was full. 

Larry Fitzgerald hugged Hopkins from behind. 

Vision, body positioning, hands, strength. 

And now, the "Hail Murray" is honored as the best play in any sport for the year 2020 by the ESPYs. 

Arizona Cardinals DeAndre Hopkins (10) catches a game-winning touchdown catch over Bill's Tre'Davious White (27) and Micah Hyde (23) with two seconds left in the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Nov. 15, 2020.
