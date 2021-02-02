'I hope so': Kyler Murray Discussed Playing Football and Baseball on Multiple Shows

The Cardinals young quarterback made a difficult decision to leave baseball behind for the NFL, but he has not closed the door on a return to the diamond.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray smiled as a slick black wooden baseball bat was brought out during his interview by Pat McAfee on the Pat McAfee Show.

With spring training scheduled to start on Feb. 17, Murray discussed his decision to choose football over baseball on several of his interviews on Monday. The topic also came up with Dan Patrick.

On both shows, he said that deciding which sport to dedicate himself to was the "hardest decision" of his life, and that he has not closed the door on playing pro baseball at some point.

This is not a new revelation for Murray, as he has discussed a desire to pick up a bat again before. But, he added to the conversation Monday.

"I would love to (play both)," he told McAfee.

Murray was the eighth overall selection in the 2018 MLB Draft by the Oakland Athletics. For Oklahoma in 2018, he hit .296 with 10 home runs in 51 games.

He laughed with McAfee when he said that he was a middle infielder for his whole life, but with his speed, his baseball coaches in college threw him in the outfield.

He said in both interviews on Monday that he agreed to play pro baseball with the caveat that the A's organization let him start at quarterback for Oklahoma during the 2018 season in the fall.

Murray was 2018 No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield's backup the year prior, and was waiting for "his turn."

Murray would then report to the A's in the spring of 2019, or so that was the original plan. But, Murray won the Heisman Trophy, and then rumblings began that he would be the top pick in the NFL Draft. He did not pass up that opportunity, and entered the draft.

"Once I got my chance, I knew what I was going to do at OU, did it, put myself in position to be the No. 1 pick," Murray told McAfee. "Which made things harder, but you can never have too many options."

He elected for the chance to play in the NFL as the franchise quarterback of a team instead of grinding through Minor League Baseball. But, it was a decision he did not take lightly, and he did not feel right going back on his word to Oakland.

"It was hard for me to tell them I'm not coming to play for them," Murray told Patrick.

Murray's first two years in the NFL have seen him win the Offensive Rookie of the Year, then become a Pro Bowler in Year 2.

But, even with early career success, Murray has not shut the door on picking up his bat and some pine tar again.

It is unusual for athletes to participate in two sports at once. Legends like Bo Jackson and Deion Sanders have, but it is a rare breed.

Murray said that being a quarterback makes it all the more difficult, given how much a quarterback means to a team and how encompassing the position is. Still, he smiled and said he believes he can do it.

"I think it's still there," Murray told McAfee. "I've been doing it my whole life. Didn’t have to turn it off to be elite at football."

As CBS Sports pointed out last year, his current Cardinals contract does not allow him to partake in baseball activities. Having the organization's franchise quarterback setting up in the batter's box to face a pitcher who throws 95 miles per hour is clearly not appealing for Arizona.

Murray is two years into his four-year rookie deal, and the Cardinals have a team option for his fifth. Perhaps he could try to alter the deal to allow him some baseball activities, maybe during extension talks, if he wants to work back into baseball shape for an eventual run at it.

Maybe he negotiates into his next deal a clause that allows him to compete on the gridiron and the diamond.

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The A's still hold his rights in MLB, so maybe he could show up for spring training one of these years like Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson did with the Texas Rangers and eventually the New York Yankees.

Maybe Murray will go beyond that and step into the MiLB scene (Wilson played Single-A before getting drafted by Seattle, but not since).

Regardless, when Patrick asked Murray what his offseason plans were, Murray said getting his ankle right (he injured it in Week 17), working out and improving for his third NFL season.

That seems to be the task at hand for Murray, who said it was "very disappointing" to miss the playoffs on McAfee's show, but that he expects to be a lot better in Year 3.

Side note:

Murray also told McAfee that if he was not an athlete, he would be a professional gamer.

