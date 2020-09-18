SI.com
AllCardinals
How the Cardinals Utilize the Teachings of Bill Belichick

Alex Weiner

Is there some Bill Belichick-ness in Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury?

Kingsbury was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2003. He spent the year on injured reserve and was waived after the team won the Super Bowl. But, although he never played a game for the eventual six-time Super Bowl-winning coach, he did pick up a few things from him.

“I learned a lot from there and I think after your wins, he was always hardest on you and always made the most corrections and was the most demanding,” Kingsbury said on Friday. “When you lost, that was the time to make sure you got everybody back up and let them know that we are going to be better moving forward. I definitely learned a lot from Coach Belichick and he's been a master. Anytime those guys had a rough spot, they tend to come out of it better than ever, undergoing these epic runs when he won Super Bowls.” 

One of the sayings that Kingsbury has taken away from his experience in New England is “Ignore the Noise.” AllCardinals site publisher Howard Balzer recalled seeing that phrase hanging in the Patriots locker room during an NFL Network feature on Belichick and the Patriots.

Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones played for Belichick and the Patriots for four years and on Friday, he went into what "ignoring the noise” means.

“Since you're speaking of Bill Belichick, the term that he would use was 'ignore the noise,' " Jones said. "And that's a great way to put it. All the noise that comes from the outside, you have to ignore it. You can't get too high on yourself and don't get too low. You just stay even-keeled and just keep a flat rate throughout the season. You should be level-headed and you should be fine.”

This season could be an important test for that lesson. The Cardinals are 1-0 after defeating the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers, and with Kyler Murray developing in Year 2 and the addition of DeAndre Hopkins, the expectations within the team and around the league are higher. 

But, several Cardinals this week spoke about moving on from a big win, focusing on the next step and not the last one.

“I think this team understands that the past couple years haven't had a lot of success so the easy thing is to get complacent and feel good about a win,” quarterback Kyler Murray said "But, that's not what we're doing here. We've got to practice well this week, we got to execute come Sunday."

On Sunday, the Cardinals host the Washington Football Team at 1:05 p.m. PT. 

