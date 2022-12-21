13 Cardinals Appear on First Injury Report vs. Buccaneers

The Arizona Cardinals again fill their injury report, as Wednesday's walk-thru drew 13 different names.

The Arizona Cardinals released their first injury report ahead of their Week 16 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Cardinals held a walk-thru today, so these are merely estimations.

DNP- Zach Allen, Kelvin Beachum, Antonio Hamilton, Colt McCoy, Byron Murphy

Limited- Greg Dortch, Max Garcia, Markus Golden, Christian Matthew, Ezekiel Turner, Charles Washington, Marco Wilson

Full- Rashaad Coward

Zach Allen had hand surgery last week and there is some hope he will be able to return to action within the next three weeks.

Kelvin Beachum became the last Cardinals starter on offense not to play every snap after having Colt McCoy's head awkwardly pushed into his leg.

Speaking of McCoy, Kliff Kingsbury has already said he won't play against Tampa Bay. Trace McSorley will get the start.

Arizona hopes the likes of Byron Murphy can play. Murphy - who hasn't played since Week 9 - was one of three corners out last Sunday for the Cardinals. A total of four corners find themselves on the injury report.

Eight of the 13 names on the report are on the defensive side of the ball. Not exactly great when preparing for Tom Brady.

Arizona is scheduled to have another closed walk-thru tomorrow before hitting the practice field on Friday.

Arizona Cardinals Top Stories

Colt McCoy Ruled Out vs. Bucs

Will Anderson Lands to Cardinals at No. 4 in Mock Draft

Carson Palmer Says Cardinals' Coaching Job Isn't That Attractive