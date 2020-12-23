Josh Rosen Signed by 49ers as Backup QB Against Cardinals

Josh Rosen is coming back to State Farm Stadium . . . with the San Francisco 49ers.

Even more coincidental is that Rosen and 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard faced off against each other twice during the 2018 season when Rosen was the Cardinals starting quarterback. Arizona won both matchups in a season where they won only three games.

Now, Beathard and Rosen are teammates after the latter was signed off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad Wednesday. Saturday, Rosen will be the backup behind Beathard, who is starting because previous starter Nick Mullen has an injured elbow that might require Tommy John surgery and Josh Johnson is on reserve/COVID-19.

Jimmy Garoppolo, who was placed on reserve/injured Nov. 5, was designated for return Wednesday, but will not play Saturday and likely not in the season finale.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Garoppolo would only play “if the doctors told me it's 100 hundred percent safe and he feels good and I'd be very surprised if that happens. Right now, he's safe to go out to practice, which we're only having a walk-through today, but it'll be fun for him to throw the ball around a little bit tomorrow. But we're going to be very safe with him this week and we'll see next week, but I'd be very surprised if that changes.”

With COVID-19 protocols in place for new roster additions, the only avenue for the 49ers to add a quarterback to be active this week was via the practice-squad route because those players have participated in daily testing and contact tracing,q unlike players not with a team. Those players can’t be officially added to a roster or practice squad until clearing the protocols after six days.

Prior to the 49ers reaching agreement with Rosen, Shanahan was preparing for the possibility of having a player from a different position be the emergency quarterback.

He said, “You definitely think about it and it’s possibly an option. If someone doesn't come off someone's practice squad and come to our team, there's no other option. Hopefully, we'll be able to keep C.J. healthy, so it doesn't get to that, but if it does, you can't just go home. You’ve got to play the game, so we'll have to be prepared for that. We're not going to spend our whole week practicing that or anything, but it’s something you’ve got to do on the side and make sure you’ve got a couple of guys in case of emergency who can function.”

Beathard has played in four games this season and has completed 28 of 45 passes (62.2 percent) for 332 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Rosen was the Cardinals’ first-round draft pick in 2018, but was traded to Miami during the draft in 2019 after Kyler Murray was selected with the first overall choice. He was waived by the Dolphins in the cutdown to 53 players this year and joined the Bucs’ practice squad three days later.