49ers Move into State Farm Stadium for MNF

While the color scheme in the stadium may have blended in during San Francisco’s Monday Night Football "home" game, the “Arizona” lettering written in the end zones was a reminder they are residing in a temporary venue.

California's Santa Clara County banned all contact sports, including the NFL, just prior to Week 12 due to rising COVID-19 cases, which left the 49ers with less than 10 days to find a new stadium before their next home game.

As a result, State Farm Stadium was the host site of two games in Week 13: The Cardinals lost to the Los Angeles Rams Sunday — seemingly a twice-yearly occurrence under head coach Sean McVay — then Monday the 49ers played their first home game in the Valley against Buffalo, also a loss.

According to NBC Sports’ Peter King, the 49ers believed they would be put in a “soft bubble” with more intense protocols in Santa Clara and the ban came as a surprise.

SI’s Albert Breer put together a timeline for the team finding out they were essentially kicked out of the city in his MMQB column.

They released a statement Nov. 28 saying: "We are aware of the Santa Clara County Public Health Department's emergency directive. We are working with the NFL and our partners on operational plans and will share details as they are confirmed."

The next day, the 49ers were aware that they had to find a new place to play.

San Diego, Calif., and Dallas, Tex., were among the possibilities, but San Francisco's schedule didn't work with the Cowboys. Arizona came in offering the most resources for the 49ers to continue to work through their season.

So, on Nov. 30, the 49ers released this statement:

"The San Francisco 49ers have come to an agreement with the National Football League and Arizona Cardinals which allows the 49ers to host their Weeks 13 and 14 home games against the Buffalo Bills and Washington Football Team at State Farm Stadium in Arizona.

"The Cardinals organization, State Farm Stadium and League officials have been supportive and accommodating as we work through the many logistical issues involved in relocating NFL games."

The Cardinals have allowed the 49ers use of their practice fields in between State Farm Stadium and the Renaissance Hotel in Glendale — where San Francisco is currently staying. Arizona practices in Tempe during the season, so that space was available. Plus, it is a walking distance from both the hotel and stadium.

The 49ers turned the hotel ballroom and meeting spaces into a weight room, locker room and trainer’s stations, per NBC.

“My respect for Michael Bidwill was already immense,” general manager John Lynch said to King. “We’re division rivals in the thick of this playoff thing. But what he’s done? Incredible.

"The first day we were here, I wanted to go walk the practice field and see how it was. It’s like 7:15 a.m., and their groundskeeper (turf manager Andy Levy) is on his knees there with two other people putting in our goalposts. And (Arizona) had practice that day. I said, ‘You gotta take care of your own team! We’ll figure this out.’ Andy said, ‘Mr. Bidwill said treat you guys like you’re our team.’”

By last Wednesday, the 49ers were on the plane to the desert.

The 49ers are back at "home" in Week 14, then they have two road games. The ban on contact sports only runs through Dec. 21, ahead of Week 16, but the 49ers face the Cardinals in Arizona on Dec. 26, so the team will stay in the Valley for at least that long, per the San Francisco Chronicle. Whether they go back afterwards is undecided.