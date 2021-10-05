Arizona Cardinals San Francisco 49ers Garoppolo

The 49ers will know Wednesday or Thursday whether quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo might play Sunday; kicker Robbie Gould will be out.

Injuries continue to affect the San Francisco 49ers as they prepare to return to their brief home away from home from 2020.

When COVID forced the 49ers to leave California late in the season, they set up shop in the shadow of State Farm Stadium and ended up defeating the Cardinals in Week 16 with backup C.J. Beathard at quarterback.

That appears as if it will be the case again Sunday, although rookie Trey Lance is the one in line to start after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a calf injury in Sunday’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

It was Garoppolo’s durability, or lack thereof, that led to the 49ers trading up in the first round of this year’s draft and selecting Lance third overall.

In his press conference Monday, one where head coach Kyle Shanahan actually provided information about injured players, he said Garoppolo “has a calf contusion. We’ll have to re-evaluate him in the next two days. We’ll see how he is on Wednesday.”

Shanahan left the door open for Garoppolo to possibly play against the Cardinals.

“It does mean he has a chance,” Shanahan said. “It wasn’t as bad as we thought it might’ve been. Seeing him today; he's in a lot of pain. He’s still sore. Hopefully, by the time he comes in Wednesday, if it's getting better, then he'll have a good chance. Looking at it as a bruise. If it hasn't improved at all by Wednesday, it’ll probably be a little bit longer.”

Garoppolo isn’t the only player injured on a team that already has running backs Raheem Mostert and Jamycal Hasty, linebacker Dre Greenlaw and cornerback Jason Verrett on reserve/injured. In addition, running back Jeff Wilson, who rushed for 183 yards on 22 carries and scored a touchdown on a 21-yard pass play in that Week 16 game in 2020, along with safety Tarvarius Moore, are on reserve/physically unable to perform.

Kicker Robbie Gould is expected to miss three-to-five weeks because of a groin injury, while left tackle Trent Williams (shoulder) and tight end George Kittle (calf) are day-to-day.

Shanahan said, like Garoppolo, the news on Williams was better than originally feared after the game.

“That was some of probably the best news we got considering what we were worried about initially,” Shanahan said. “There is some fluid in there so, there are some issues with it, but that's stuff that hopefully he can recover from here before Sunday.”

Noting the mental strain after games wondering what the day-after will look like, Shanahan said, “Yeah, I've left feeling good about stuff, about injuries from what I hear on Sunday and I've come in on Monday morning and it hasn't been that way. And vice versa. So, I try to never fully go one way or the other until we find out for sure.

“And at least we know that it's nothing too serious where it would be long-term (with Williams), which was a possibility. I think (with) Trent we got a little bit better news than Jimmy, but Jimmy, we’ve just got to see how it reacts here in the next two days. But both of them were definitely better news today than the feeling we had last night.”

As for Gould, Shanahan said a decision will be made whether to place him on reserve/injured where he would have to miss at least three games. A new kicker will be signed this week.

Shanahan said, “We're going to have to decide that throughout the week, whether we want to put him on IR or not. Probably be anywhere from a three-week to five-week injury. Not exactly sure. We're going to see how he reacts this week.”