Cardinals-49ers Achieves 11.2 Million Viewers Via Streaming Broadcast

The Arizona Cardinals did not perform well in front of a national audience broadcast via a first-of-its-kind stream for an NFL game.
The Arizona Cardinals picked a bad time to have a poor performance when they lost to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 16. Not only did it make their path to the playoffs exponentially more difficult, but it broadcasted an atypical version of the team to a nationwide audience that was the highest digital AMA ever for an NFL regular-season game.

The historic feat was made possible because of the manner in which the game was broadcast. Outside of the team's home markets in San Francisco and Phoenix, the matchup was aired exclusively via stream through Amazon Prime, Twitch and Amazon’s various platforms as part of the NFL Holiday Blitz on Prime Video. It was the first NFL game to air exclusively on a national basis on the Prime Video and Twitch platforms.

The results delivered an estimated 11.2 million total viewers on Amazon Prime Video with Twitch and an estimated average minute audience of 4.8 million across Prime Video, Twitch, NFL mobile properties, 49ers and Cardinals mobile properties and Verizon Media mobile properties, per NFL Media.

"Including OTA stations in San Francisco (KNTV) and Phoenix (KSAZ), 49ers-Cardinals delivered an estimated AMA of 5.9 million," the report said.

The Prime Video and Twitch platforms, alone, reached a total of 11.2 million combined viewers the NFL on Prime pregame show, while the game itself was viewed by an estimated 10.7 million viewers who initiated a stream on Prime Video or Twitch.

Furthermore, fans streamed more than 800 million minutes of the 49ers-Cardinals broadcast via the available broadcast options and the "average viewing duration window was 82 minutes – higher engagement than the average of 67 minutes for an NFL game this season to-date."

All figures above are based off estimated numbers of viewers per living room device that streamed the game.

