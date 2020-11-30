The San Francisco 49ers will be playing as many games (three) in State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. during the next four weeks as the usual inhabitants, the Arizona Cardinals.

Because of restrictions enacted by Santa Clara County, the site of Levi’s Stadium and the team’s practice facility, on contact sports and visitors to the area for the next three weeks, the 49ers were forced to find somewhere to play their next two home games.

Monday, the club announced that games next Monday, Dec. 7 against the Buffalo Bills and the following Sunday against Washington would be played at State Farm Stadium.

The Cardinals are home next Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams and will play at the New York Giants the following week.

In Week 15, the Cardinals are home against the Philadelphia Eagles while the 49ers are in Dallas. In Week 16, Arizona hosts San Francisco on Saturday, Dec. 26.

For Week 17, the Cardinals will play on the road against the Rams while the 49ers are scheduled to be home against Seattle. They are hopeful the ban will have been lifted for the Jan. 3 game, but if not, they could be back in Arizona for the season finale.

The 49ers are still considering options for where they will practice over the next three weeks. The club announcement said that information “will be shared at the appropriate time.”

The Cardinals-49ers Saturday game was also announced Monday. When the league schedule was announced in May, five games were scheduled for Week 16 with the option of being played on either Saturday or Sunday.

The Cardinals-49ers will be played at 2:30 p.m. Arizona time and will be televised locally on the Valley FOX affiliate KSAZ. In addition, Amazon will exclusively stream the game across devices on Prime Video and Twitch. The game will also be available to stream on mobile through the NFL, 49ers, Cardinals and Yahoo Sports mobile properties.

Two other NFL games will be played that Saturday and air only on NFL Network: Tampa Bay at Detroit at 1 p.m. ET and Miami at Las Vegas at 5:15 p.m. PT.

The remaining two games from the original five will be played on Sunday with Cleveland visiting the N.Y. Jets and the L.A. Chargers hosting the Denver Broncos.