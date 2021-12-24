Arizona Cardinals: Updated Playoff Scenarios

Skip to main content
    December 24, 2021
    Cardinals Road to Postseason Clearer After 49ers Loss

    The Cardinals are in the playoffs with a win Saturday or if any one of three teams (Minnesota, New Orleans, Philadelphia) lose or tie.
    The path to a playoff spot for the Cardinals, aside from them simply winning another game, became clearer Thursday night when the San Francisco 49ers lost to the Tennessee Titans, 20-17.

    The 49ers entered Week 16 as the sixth seed in the NFC, but the loss dropped them to 8-7. Currently, there are three NFC teams with 7-7 records (Minnesota, New Orleans and Philadelphia) and two at 6-8 (Atlanta and Washington). The latter two can’t reach 10 victories.

    There are five NFC teams 10-4 or better: Green Bay at 11-3 and the Cardinals, Dallas, Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay at 10-4.

    Dallas became the second team after the Packers to clinch a playoff spot thanks to the San Francisco loss. The Cowboys can clinch the NFC East with a win Sunday over Washington or with a Philadelphia loss or tie at home against the New York Giants.

    As for the Cardinals, a win over Indianapolis Saturday night will secure a playoff spot and keep them ahead of the Rams in the NFC West no matter what Los Angeles does Sunday at Minnesota. The Cardinals and Rams are both 10-4, but Arizona holds the tiebreaker because of a 4-1 division record, while the Rams are 3-2.

    Each team concludes the season in Week 18 with a division game. The Cardinals host Seattle, while the Rams are home against San Francisco. In Week 17, the Cardinals are at Dallas and the Rams at Baltimore.

    The Cardinals will gain a playoff spot this weekend no matter what happens Christmas night as long as any of the 7-7 teams lose or tie.

    In addition to the Eagles game against the Giants and the Vikings against the Rams, New Orleans hosts Miami Monday night in a game where it is likely that rookie Ian Book will get the start at quarterback with both Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian on reserve/COVID-19.

    Minnesota’s road to the playoffs became tougher Thursday when running back Dalvin Cook was placed on the COVID list.

    Photo: Alex Weiner, Sports Illustrated
