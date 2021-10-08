49ers Rookie QB Trey Lance to Start Against Cardinals

The Cardinals could see rookie quarterback Trey Lance as the 49ers starter this week in Glendale.

Reporters at Friday's San Francisco 49ers practice did not see starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on the field.

Garoppolo hurt his calf and came out of last week's game against the Seahawks.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters earlier this week that his starter was not ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, at least not at that point.

But, the 49ers announced on Friday afternoon that rookie quarterback Trey Lance will start his first NFL game against the Cardinals.

"Coach Shanahan is one of the best coaches in the game, they have one of the best offensive lines in the game so he'll have him ready to play (at a ) high level," Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said this week.

Lance was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft from North Dakota State.

He played in select packages over the first three weeks before taking over last Sunday.

The rookie finished 9 of 18 with 157 passing yards, 41 rushing yards and two touchdown tosses in his first extended NFL action.

"The young quarterback over there has got a lot of skill," edge rusher Markus Golden said Friday. "A big quarterback, got a big arm when he's going deep and he's pretty quick. He can get away from the blocker, so you've got to be able to keep an eye on him."

Lance is a different quarterback than Garoppolo as a dual-threat. Garoppolo is a traditional pocket passer.

Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said it can be difficult game-planning for a player without much tape to go off.

When Lance came into the game last week, the game plan was still centered around Garoppolo. This week could look different, although the Cardinals don't it expect it to be night and day.

"He played like the whole half last game, not much, but there's a lot that you can get from that, from his playing style," linebacker Isaiah Simmons said this week. "They're not going to reinvent the wheel based on having a new quarterback. Teams will run their bread and butter, what the coaches believe works with the other personnel. There's differences that come with new quarterbacks, but there's still a lot of carryover as well."

Golden stressed that the Cardinals need to focus on stopping the run first and foremost, which will affect what Lance can do.