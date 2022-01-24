As 49ers and Rams Battle for NFC Title, Cardinals Remain Bystanders in NFC West

The Cardinals will watch from afar when the Rams and 49ers play in next week's NFC Championship meeting, serving as a reminder of what could have been.

Don't look now, but two NFC West teams will battle in next week's NFC Championship game.

Both the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams, playing as underdogs against legendary quarterbacks on the road, advanced to championship weekend in dramatic fashion.

The 49ers escaped the snow-covered gridiron of Lambeau Field with a 13-10 victory thanks to a blocked punt and game-winning 45-yard field goal as time expired from kicker Robbie Gould.

The 49ers brought down quarterback Aaron Rodgers five times throughout the evening while limiting the Packers to just 3.4 yards per carry as a team. Green Bay, after scoring a touchdown on the first drive of the game, were silenced on the scoreboard for eight of their final nine possessions.

San Francisco will appear in its second NFC Championship in three seasons.

The Rams handled business in slightly different fashion on Sunday, instead opting for a high-scoring affair that saw Los Angeles establishing a 27-3 lead early in the third quarter over Tampa Bay.

However, the Buccaneers (in true Tom Brady fashion) marched themselves back into the game thanks to three Rams fumbles in the second half. Tampa Bay drew even at 27-27.

With only 42 seconds left and one timeout, quarterback Matthew Stafford was able to connect with receiver Cooper Kupp on back-to-back plays of 20 and 44 yards to put kicker Matt Gay in prime position to nail a 30-yard field goal.

The Rams will be playing in their first NFC Championship since 2018.

This will be the first time since the 2013 season in which two division rivals will meet for the NFC title game. Oddly enough, two NFC West teams (Rams and Seahawks) played in that game.

It was a divisional round weekend that had all four games decided on the final play, providing one of the most electric weekends of football in recent memory. Kansas City was the only home team that won.

An NFC West team will have their fair shot at winning Super Bowl LVI this year, a gamble that many Arizona Cardinals fans would have taken prior to the start of the season, and perhaps even doubling down after the team's 7-0 start.

However, the Cardinals, much like the rest of us, will merely be witnesses to crown a king of the NFC moving forward next weekend. Many fans and perhaps even some within the organization will feel as if the Cardinals should be in either one of those slots.

Last offseason, general manager Steve Keim went after veterans such as center Rodney Hudson, defensive end J.J. Watt and wide receiver A.J. Green in order to better the team on and off the field.

The Cardinals have steadily improved in each of the last three seasons since the arrival of quarterback Kyler Murray. However, with the roster now fully competitive and glimpses of what the team could possibly be having been put on display, the lack of postseason success moving forward simply won't cut it.

Now, with even more pressure seething into prominent members of the organization such as Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury, decisions in the upcoming offseason could potentially make or break a playoff push for Arizona in 2022.

Time will tell if watching their division rivals compete for a spot in professional football's biggest stage will begin a chain of events that can see better results for the Cardinals moving forward.