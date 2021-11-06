49ers to Test Cardinals' Eyes Defensively Sunday

The San Francisco 49ers will provide a challenge to the Arizona Cardinals' defense with pre-snap motions.

The San Francisco 49ers will attempt to confuse the eyes of Arizona's defenders Sunday.

Through pre-snap motions, checks and diverse personnel packages, the 49ers will look to find or open a gap in the Cardinals' front.

With the potential hole, the 49ers have speedy running backs to bust through before it closes, or they can pull the ball back and run play-action.

Arizona has dealt with this type of scheme before.

Kyle Shanahan took over as San Francisco head coach and play-caller in 2017, so much of the Cardinals' personnel has faced him several times already.

These two teams squared off in Week 5, although San Francisco's offense looked different with backup quarterback Trey Lance in for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo.

"It's a really tough scheme to conquer," Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said. "Kyle has put some different twists on it with the jets and the motions and the slashes and the hardest part for defense is pre-snap. The movement and the motions pre-snap, usually un-gaps the defense and that's the hardest part.

"So it's our job to obviously before the ball snaps to have great detail and great focus on our assignments. And it's my job to keep the gaps from moving too much on our guys with the right calls."

On both of the above plays, the motion messed with a defender's eyes up front and impacted the first step/reaction.

This created just enough time for speedster running back Elijah Mitchell, who is averaging 5.3 yards per carry this season.

Safety Budda Baker said he expects to see a lot of 12 and 21 personnel groupings.

Many of the motions the 49ers use involve their tight ends and fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

What's tricky is that they also use these players in the passing game, which makes it difficult to decipher what is coming. Juszczyk is third on the team in receptions this year, just behind tight end George Kittle, who has missed three games but will return Sunday.

"They're going to be moving a lot of guys," edge rusher Markus Golden said. "When your eyes get lost and you're looking at a tight end as he motions all the way across the field, by the time you're looking at him they snap the ball and you're late to do your job. You've just got to be able to focus on your job."

Edge rusher Chandler Jones added: "When you have a lot of motions and pullers and guys running laterally, you have to keep your eyes on your man, on your assignment because it could change within a split second.

"Shanahan does do a tremendous job of moving gaps around, giving you different looks, or giving you the same looks and giving you different things with the same exact look. So our job as a defense is everyone has to do their jobs to stay in their gaps."

Joseph said it's tricky to face a team that doesn't change the offense much even with bigger players in the game. Bigger players have to keep their discipline even against sets they are not used to.

With Garoppolo, the 49ers have gone back to the running game they are accustomed to. When Lance was under center, the rookie ran a lot more run-pass options and led the team in rushes in Week 5.

That won't be the case Sunday, although Garoppolo can pull it from time to time.

With the moving parts and big bodies up front, the 49ers are what Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury called one of the most physical teams on the schedule.