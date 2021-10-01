Aaron Donald Shows Respect to Kyler Murray Ahead of Divisional Matchup

Chasing Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is a task no defender enjoys, not even the most competitive of defensive linemen Aaron Donald.

"He is playing good football. He is making a lot of plays, making it hard for guys to get to him in time," said Donald to Rams media this week. "So, you know what to expect. Just got to get after him.”

When asked if Donald was looking forward to chasing Murray around in the backfield this week, he at least had a sense of humor about the task.

“No, but it's my job. So, I got to do it (laughter)," said Donald.

Knowing what to expect isn't exactly something defenses have been able to narrow down when it comes to the Cardinals offense, a unit currently averaging over 30 points per game heading into Sunday's NFC West showdown between Arizona and Los Angeles.

Murray has drawn similar comparisons to Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, thanks to their mobility and ability to make jaw-dropping throws.

"He's fast, he's quick, he can make a lot of things happen. He is similar to how Russell Wilson plays. He can run 20 yards back and throw a deep ball and hurt you. So, he does a lot of things with his feet and extends plays and makes good throws downfield. He is a good football player," said Donald.

The Rams currently hold an eight-game winning streak over the Cardinals, last being defeated by Arizona at the end of the 2016 season. However, Murray and Co. will be looking to flip the script and emerge with a 4-0 record for the first time since 2012.

"He just looks good. He looks healthy. I think this is the first time that we get to play him early and he is healthy," said Donald on playing Murray. "He is just looking good right now. He's got a lot of good pieces around him. That’s making his job a lot easier. So, he's a good football player.”

Murray made brief appearances in their last meeting, an 18-7 loss to the Rams that saw the Cardinals removed from playoff contention in the final week of the 2020 season. Murray left with an injury after having his leg landed on and later returned, but was unsuccessful in his efforts.

Murray did play in the previous three games against the Rams following his selection in NFL Draft in 2019.

While Murray continues to chase the levels of success Donald has seen during his seven-plus years in the league, Donald looks to get his hands on the current front-runner to win the NFL's MVP award.

However Sunday's game pans out, there's no denying the mutual respect exchanged between the Cardinals and Donald ahead of Sunday's matchup.