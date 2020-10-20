The Arizona Cardinals announced several moves Tuesday involving their practice squad.

Running back D.J. Foster and tight end Justin Johnson were restored to the practice squad from practice-squad/injured. The Cardinals are also bringing back tackle Rick Leonard to the practice squad after he was released from the group earlier this month.

To create space on the practice squad, Arizona released three defensive backs: safeties T.J. Ward and Kentrell Brice, along with cornerback Jalen Davis.

Foster was active for Week 1 this year, but sustained a quadriceps injury against San Francisco.

Johnson was added to the practice squad when veteran tight end Maxx Williams was placed on IR on Sept. 21. Three days later, Johnson was put on practice squad IR himself with an ankle injury. The second-year player was waived by the Seattle Seahawks this offseason after he missed all of 2019 with a torn ACL.

The 6-foot-7 Leonard is on the Cardinals practice squad for the third time in his career. With starting right guard J.R. Sweezy landing on IR last week and left tackle D.J. Humphries dealing with a back issue as disclosed in Saturday's injury report, Leonard provides another body on the offensive line for depth.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

As for who departed, none of the three defensive backs played in a game this season. Brice dealt with an ankle injury for a portion of this year and was activated on Oct. 7, but never made a game-day roster. He has the most experience in the past two years of the three, with 14 games played for the Green Bay Packers in 2018.

Ward, a two-time Pro Bowler, was added to help the safety depth when it seemed the whole room was hurt. In Week 4 at Carolina, Week 1 starters Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson (reserve/injured) were both out as was Chris Banjo. Ward was brought in a few days before the game, but Baker made his return the next week and Banjo was back in Week 6.

Ward still has not played a regular-season game since 2017.

Davis played two games for the Cardinals last season, but was likely squeezed out by the addition of veteran corner Prince Amukamara.

The Cardinals also reverted outside linebacker Reggie Walker and defensive tackle Trevon Coley back to the practice squad. They had four tackles between them in Monday night's game against the Cowboys. Coley played 33 snaps in the game while Walker played 17.

The Cardinals did not protect any practice-squad players Tuesday after playing Monday night, but will likely do so Wednesday.