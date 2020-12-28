Cardinals Activate Gaillard, Place Fitts on Reserve/Injured

The Arizona Cardinals made a couple of roster moves on Monday as they return their backup center.

The Cardinals will be getting back offensive line depth, while losing some on defense and special teams.

On Monday, Arizona activated backup center Lamont Gaillard after he missed time due to the birth of his daughter before subsequently going through COVID-19 protocols. The Cardinals also placed outside linebacker Kylie Fitts on reserve/injured with an undisclosed injury, ending his regular season heading into Week 17.

Gaillard received a roster exemption last Monday, but didn’t pass through the league's coronavirus protocols before Saturday’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers. He has started in two games this year when starter Mason Cole got hurt in Week 1. Gaillard has not started since Week 3, but has played 30 total offensive snaps since week 12.

Cole has been flagged for false starts twice in each of the past two games, which have been costly to Cardinals drives. Having Gaillard back gives the Cardinals another option if Cole's penalty struggles continue into the final week.

"They're (referees) saying he's moving the ball early, so that's kind of the only feedback I've received," Kingsbury said Saturday. "But that's something that can't happen, obviously. You go from third-and-2-3 to third-and-long, makes it really tough to survive in this league."

Meanwhile, Fitts missed Week 15 against the Philadelphia Eagles with a hamstring issue and was questionable for last week's game with that same injury. Still, he managed to play eight defensive snaps and nine on special teams. He now joins fellow outside linebacker Dennis Gardeck on reserve/injured, further narrowing the team's depth at the position.

Fitts has only missed the one game all season, playing primarily on special teams, but with a few spurts of increased defensive snaps. He has one quarterback hit this season and a forced fumble, which came on special teams via his foot.

With the loss of captain Gardeck for the rest of the season and now Fitts, the special-teams coverage unit has lost two of its bigger playmakers.