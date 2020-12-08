SI.com
AllCardinals
Cardinals Activate Larry Fitzgerald from Reserve/COVID-19

Mason Kern

The Arizona Cardinals regained one of their primary leaders Tuesday when wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald was activated from reserve/COVID-19.

Monday, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingbsury was not specific about where Fitzgerald was at in clearing protocols, but emphasized the veteran's importance to the team's offensive efforts and identity.

"He's a tremendous leader and presence for us, obviously," Kingsbury said. "He brings a level of confidence because of what he's accomplished and what he can do on the field, there's no doubt. As far as his health, from what I'm hearing, he's doing better. I'm not sure exactly where we're at with that, but we're hoping to have him back soon."

Fitzgerald was added to the coronavirus reserve list Thanksgiving day, Nov. 26, after testing positive. On the same day, wide receiver Trent Sherfield was also added as a close contact, although he was activated Dec. 2. Safety Deionte Thompson was placed on reserve/COVID-19 the Tuesday prior and was not activated until Dec. 3 after also testing positive.

"It's definitely different not having the G.O.A.T (greatest of all time) around," cornerback Patrick Peterson said Dec. 3. "His energy, his presence, just his knowledge of everyday life, the way he carries himself is definitely missed. Just miss hearing his voice, missing him joking around and just being Larry. We definitely miss that in the locker room, but Larry's doing fine. Had an opportunity to talk to him a couple of days ago. He can't wait to get back, but we know he has to continue following the protocols for the NFL, so hopefully we can get him back here as soon as possible because we definitely miss him in the locker room for sure and on the field."

The increase in COVID-19 cases within the Cardinals facility were contained to just those three players and there have been zero in the time since.

After immediately quarantining, Fitzgerald missed the Cardinals' last two games, losses to the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams. Those represented the first he has missed since the 2014 season. Meanwhile, in Fitzgerald's 17-year career, he has played 260 games and missed only eight now including this season. In that time, he has only not started in two contests played.

“All of us are very thankful to be able to do what we do," Fitzgerald said the day before his diagnosis. "If you had told me in June that we would be here in Week 12 of the season and we're still rolling as a league, I would have told you it's probably 50-50 with everything that's going on. To be able to be here — and we’re clearly not out of the water with things the way they're going — but thankful to be able to come here and do the work that we're doing and being around the men that I'm around and have your family and friends be healthy.

“We know a lot of Americans have suffered over these last few months, and our thoughts and prayers are with them as a team and organization. I just hope everybody has a wonderful holiday.”

The Cardinals offense has struggled in Fitzgerald's absence, which has been part of a three-game losing streak and a stretch of four lost games in the last five played. Against the Patriots, Arizona put up 298 yards of total offense with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins leading the room with just 55 yards on five catches. In Week 13 against the Rams, just 232 offensive yards were produced and the leading receiver was tight end Dan Arnold with 61 and two touchdowns on two catches — one of which went 59 yards.

"Obviously not having Larry is a huge loss for us, but at the same time, we got a next-man-up mentality and we have to step up," quarterback Kyler Murray said after Week 12. "We knew coming into this game we weren't going to have Larry, so I think the plays were there to be made. We just did not execute."

