DL Leki Fotu Returning from Ankle Injury Against Rams

Ahead of the Arizona Cardinals Week 13 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, the team activated rookie defensive tackle Leki Fotu (ankle) from his designated to return status off reserve/injured. Additionally, running back D.J. Foster was elevated to the active roster from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement for wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and tight end Seth DeValve was promoted as a standard elevation.

Fotu was placed on reserve/injured Nov. 14 prior to the Cardinals game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 10. Fotu did not participate in any of the team's three practices leading up to that game after playing 22 snaps against the Miami Dolphins the week before.

On Dec. 2, the Cardinals designated Fotu for return, opening up his 21-day evaluation period, and Saturday he was officially moved back to the 53-man roster. His availability for Sunday against the Rams is immediate, although it is unknown how much defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and defensive line coach Brentson Buckner will rotate him.

Week 13 represents the second week in a row Foster has been elevated from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement. As such, he will be able to revert back the following day without having to go through waivers. He played 13 snaps on special teams against New England and has participated in six games this season.

Meanwhile, DeValve was signed to the practice squad Nov. 25 and this is his first promotion. In accordance with NFL rules this year, he will also be able to revert without penalty and can do so one additional time this season before having to go through the waivers process.

Fotu has played in six games this year without making a start. For the season, he has registered five tackles with one for loss and adds more depth to what was a depleted defensive line unit in Week 12.

