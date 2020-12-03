Cardinals Activate Deionte Thompson from Reserve/COVID-19

Thursday marked the second consecutive day the Arizona Cardinals activated a player from reserve/COVID-19, as safety Deionte Thompson returned to practice after being placed on the coronavirus list Nov. 24. Now, just wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald remains out for virus-related reasons.

The development comes after Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday that Thompson would "be back really soon."

Wednesday, the team activated wide receiver Trent Sherfield after he was placed on the list Thanksgiving Day, although it wasn't officially on the NFL transaction wire until Friday. He was cleared earlier than the others considering his reported status as a close contact, while Thompson and Fitzgerald reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

Players that test positive typically have to be asymptomatic and produce negative test results for as many as 10 days before being activated. Thursday was Thompson's 10th day, including the day before he was added to reserve. Normally, a player is placed on the list the day after the positive test was administered.

Kingsbury was optimistic at the beginning of the week that the organization would get all three players back in time for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Two out of the three are back in the fold and Fitzgerald is "still working through those (COVID-19) protocols," according to Kingsbury.

Fitzgerald was placed on reserve Nov. 26, so 10 days from the day before would be Friday. Cornerback Patrick Peterson said, "Larry's doing fine; had the opportunity to talk to him a couple of days ago. He can't wait to get back. But we also know he has to continue following the protocols for the NFL, so hopefully we can get him back here as soon as possible. Because we definitely miss him in the locker room for sure and on the field."

Peterson added that it was "definitely different" without the presence of the 17-year veteran. "Not having the G.O.A.T around; his energy, his presence, just his knowledge of every-day life, the way he carried himself is definitely missed," Peterson said. Just miss hearing his voice, missing him joking around just being Larry, We definitely missed that in the locker room."

As for Thompson, Sunday's game against the New England Patriots was only the third he has missed this season after being inactive in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers and not playing in Week 10 against the Buffalo Bills. It is Thompson's second year in the NFL after being selected by the Cardinals in the fifth round of the 2019 draft.

In the eight games Thompson has played this season, four have included him in the starting lineup. Overall, he has produced 24 tackles (17 solo, seven assisted), two passes defensed and one quarterback hit. He has improved in every statistical category from his rookie year and officially rejoined the team's safety room Thursday as he was observed participating during the portion of practice open to the media.