Cardinals Activate Sherfield; Fitzgerald Remains on Reserve/COVID-19

The Arizona Cardinals regained a crucial piece to their special-teams play Wednesday when the franchise activated wide receiver Trent Sherfield off reserve/COVID-19. Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and safety Deionte Thompson still remain on the list.

Sherfield was placed on that reserve designation late last Thursday and his presence was missed Sunday in New England as the Cardinals gave up big returns on kickoffs and punts. A punt-return touchdown was reversed only because of an illegal blocking penalty and the Patriots had optimal field position on drives, as Sherfield was not available to act in his typical gunner role.

The Cardinals' 20-17 loss to the Patriots was the first game Fitzgerald had missed since Nov. 30 2014, against the Atlanta Falcons. For Sherfield, Week 12 was the only game he did not play in this season. Thompson missed his third game after not participating in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers and Week 10 against the Buffalo Bills.

There has been no clear indication on when the remaining two players on reserve/COVID-19 will return to action, although Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury did express his hope that all would return this week.

“Talking with (trainer) Tom Reed, we're hopeful that all three guys will be available for Sunday, but that remains to be seen," Kingsbury said Monday. "[Fitzgerald's] doing well. I know that. We're going to go through those protocols and hopefully we have those guys for the game this weekend.”

Sherfield was activated sooner than the other two because his placement on the list was due to contact tracing. Players that test positive, like Fitzgerald and Thompson reportedly did, normally have to be symptom-free and test negative for as many as 10 days before being activated.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals also designated rookie defensive tackle Leki Fotu (ankle) and veteran cornerback Kevin Peterson (concussion) for return from reserve/injured, opening up their 21-day evaluation period. If Arizona chooses not to activate either player after the conclusion of the next three weeks, they would remain on reserve/injured for the rest of the season. Both were observed participating at Wednesday's practice during the portion open to the media.

Rookie nose tackle Rashard Lawrence, who was activated from reserve/injured Tuesday, was also participating in practice Wednesday morning.

Additionally, the franchise re-signed tight end Evan Baylis to the practice squad after he cleared waivers Tuesday upon being cut from the active roster Monday. Baylis had already used his two free promotions and reversions this season and has been elevated and waived twice now by the Cardinals. He has become a mainstay on this season's transaction report as Arizona continues to play him, with Sunday marking the fifth game he has appeared in this season.