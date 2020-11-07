Throughout the first half of the season, the Cardinals have had to constantly adapt on defense.

In the preseason, cornerback Robert Alford went down for the year. Starting safety Jalen Thompson landed on reserve/injured after just one game. All-Pro edge rusher Chandler Jones was lost for the season in Week 5, and several other starters have missed time.

However, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph’s unit has stood strong with a next-man-up philosophy. Heading into their eighth game, the Cardinals have the ninth-best scoring defense, second-best red-zone percentage and seventh-best third-down defense. Arizona has allowed a fair share of yards, but have had a knack for stepping up when needed, especially in their last game.

"I feel like collectively as a defense we're getting there," safety Budda Baker said. "The Seahawks game, they put some points on the board, but they're a great offense. We love the way we came back in the second half.

"So, just getting back to Cardinal football, getting back to just trusting each other and doing our job at a premium. I feel like as long as we take it week-by-week, day-by-day, this defense is definitely going to get to the top tier."

The Cardinals held Seattle, the top scoring offense in football, to seven points in the second half and overtime to win 37-34. Part of the reason why was that they got major contributions from their depth. The play of the game may have been rookie Isaiah Simmons’ interception in overtime to set up the game-winning field goal.

Other Week 1 backups Haason Reddick, Dennis Gardeck and Chris Banjo have made major contributions this year, with Reddick leading the team in sacks with five.

And more help has arrived.

After the Seattle game, the Cardinals added depth to areas in need. Linebacker Markus Golden will help fill in on the outside where Jones is missed. Joseph called him a "plug-and-play" player who will slide in right away.

Arizona signed defensive lineman Josh Mauro to ease the loss of Zach Allen, who is on reserve/injured (ankle). De’Vante Bausby's signing adds cornerback depth and nine-year veteran corner Prince Amukamara has been progressing on the practice squad.

"I feel like new additions this late are guys that are going to help us win games," Baker said. "Guys like Markus Golden; it's great to have him back with the energy, that juice he plays with, the passion he plays with."

Joseph’s unit will need its depth to step up this week, as two impact players, linebacker Devon Kennard and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr., are out with coronavirus. Fellow cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick is also out because of a thigh injury.

"If we don't have our guys, we have to adjust some things and to use our front seven differently to help our young DBs have success," Joseph said. "I have no worries everyone's ready to go. This has been discussed numerous times with our staff and our players about 'next guy up' if someone does have to go onto COVID lists."

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury added: "(General manager) Steve (Keim) did a great job predicting we would need another outside guy to help us out and bringing in a guy like (Golden) is huge. And we're excited to get him out there and add them to the mix."

All three recent acquisitions fill an immediate need for Sunday's game. Plus, several Cardinals have expressed excitement in reuniting with Golden and Mauro, who were both previously in Arizona. Jones and Golden embraced at practice on Friday.

"To be able to have (Golden) back and Josh Mauro, former teammates, both those guys are wired the same," wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald said. "They are hardworking, dedicated players, and they do everything they can to make the team better. And both of those guys are going to create some mismatches for other guys that have success, and then they're going to have success as well."

Whether it is front-office moves, Joseph's ability to find the right fits for his players or teammates buying in when their number is called, the Cardinals defense has vastly improved from last year despite the injuries. Arizona is 5-2 and just one game back of the division lead. In order to capture it, the defense will probably need to continue to gel, and the new additions and better health luck down the road would set it up to do so.