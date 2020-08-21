It turns out the Cardinals weren’t finished after signing cornerback B.W. Webb early Friday.

Webb was observed during the team's open portion of practice on the field for the 8:00 a.m. PT practice. Later in the day, the team also announced the signing of cornerback Ken Crawley to a one-year contract while placing cornerback Robert Alford (torn pectoral) on reserve/injured.

The latter moves were not on the league’s transactions wire because they weren’t accomplished until after 1:00 p.m. PT.

After practice Friday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said of Webb, “We wanted to bring in some more guys to take a look at. He's played at a very high level in this league at the nickel, so we'll see how that plays out for him.”

If the contracts for Webb and Crawley are at the league minimum, their salary would be $910,000 and count $750,000 against the salary cap.

With Alford out, Byron Murphy Jr. has been playing outside instead of the slot, with an assortment of players given reps at nickel. Playing the slot is almost like being a starter because of the high percentage of snaps offenses run with multiple receivers.

Versatility is important and the Cardinals will be spending the next 23 days leading to the season opener against San Francisco looking at different combinations. It’s possible Murphy could play outside on early downs and in the slot in nickel situations.

Webb and Crawley join a group of players that include Patrick Peterson, Chris Jones, Jalen Davis, Kevin Peterson, Duke Thomas and undrafted free agents Jace Whittaker and Zane Lewis.

Patrick Peterson said Friday Whittaker’s play in training camp has been “phenomenal the last couple of days.”

Both Webb and Crawley have starting experience in the NFL. A fourth-round pick by Dallas in 2013, Webb has played 80 games and started 35. Crawley entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with New Orleans in 2016 and has started 25 of the 42 games he’s played.