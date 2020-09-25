SI.com
AllCardinals
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+
Search

Cardinals Place TE Justin Johnson on Practice Squad/Injured

Mason Kern

When tight end Justin Johnson was signed to the Arizona Cardinals practice squad Monday, he did so with a history of injuries in his abbreviated time at the professional level. In his rookie season last year, where he was a member of the Seahawks after joining Seattle as an undrafted free agent in May of 2019, Johnson suffered an Achilles injury and spent the entire campaign on reserve/injured.

After being waived by the Seahawks May 19, Johnson' injury bug apparently followed him to Arizona. He was placed on practice squad/injured Thursday for an undisclosed ailment, per the official NFL transaction report. He is the third Cardinals player currently not counting on Arizona's practice squad due to injury status, joining running back D.J. Foster (quad) and safety Kentrell Brice (ankle). There are now 15 actively participating players on the Cardinals practice squad.

Johnson was on the practice field Wednesday for the first time with the Cardinals when it is believed he was injured.

A listed 6-foot-3 and 245 pounds, Johnson entered the NFL out of Mississippi State. While playing for the Bulldogs, he appeared in 50 games, making 15 starts, and accumulated 35 receptions for 357 yards and three touchdowns. He started all 13 games as a senior in 2018 and had 17 receptions for 238 yards and a touchdown. He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

Johnson's signing was made after the Cardinals placed tight end Maxx Williams (ankle) on reserve/injured, keeping him out of games for at least three weeks in accordance with the NFL's new rules, and signed tight end Jordan Thomas to the active roster after he terminated his practice-squad contract. Dan Arnold and Darrell Daniels are the other tight ends currently on the active roster.

Photo: Seattle Seahawks

THANKS FOR READING All CARDINALS
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cardinals DC Vance Joseph: 'This Team Feels Special'

Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said he appreciates the leadership on the team and says “it feels special.”

Howard Balzer

by

Shravaka

Arizona Cardinals Not 'Real' Per Former NFL WR Keyshawn Johnson

Former NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson says Arizona Cardinals are not “real” on ESPN Radio.

Howard Balzer

by

Redbird1

Two Areas Where the Cardinals are Different This Time Against Detroit

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and the defense have improved, giving the Detroit Lions a different challenge this time.

Alex Weiner

'Like Warp Speed': Kelvin Beachum Describes Cardinals' Offense

Arizona Cardinals tackle Kelvin Beachum says the team’s offense is more than just up-tempo; it’s “like warp speed.”

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Practice Without WR Christian Kirk for Second Straight Day

Arizona Cardinals practice report: WR Christian Kirk, C Mason Cole not practicing, while DL Jordan Phillips, CB Byron Murphy Jr. were upgraded.

Howard Balzer

Arizona Cardinals 'For Real,' Says Albert Breer of SI.com

Albert Breer of SI.com believes the Arizona Cardinals are “for real” and should be legitimate playoff contenders.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Sign Jaron Brown to Practice Squad

The Arizona Cardinals signed receiver Jaron Brown, who played for them from 2013-17, to their practice squad Wednesday.

Alex Weiner

by

rolcards

Cardinals Team Leaders Setting Important Example

Arizona Cardinals nose tackle Corey Peters says team leaders eliminate the chance for any players to be jerks.

Howard Balzer

Interception Confessions: DeAndre Hopkins Taking Blame

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins wants people to know the interception quarterback Kyler Murray threw against Washington was his fault.

Mason Kern

Cardinals Wednesday Injury Report: Christian Kirk Misses Practice (Groin)

Arizona Cardinals WR Christian Kirk (groin) and DL Jordan Phillips (ankle) did not practice Wednesday.

Alex Weiner