Cardinals Place TE Justin Johnson on Practice Squad/Injured

When tight end Justin Johnson was signed to the Arizona Cardinals practice squad Monday, he did so with a history of injuries in his abbreviated time at the professional level. In his rookie season last year, where he was a member of the Seahawks after joining Seattle as an undrafted free agent in May of 2019, Johnson suffered an Achilles injury and spent the entire campaign on reserve/injured.

After being waived by the Seahawks May 19, Johnson' injury bug apparently followed him to Arizona. He was placed on practice squad/injured Thursday for an undisclosed ailment, per the official NFL transaction report. He is the third Cardinals player currently not counting on Arizona's practice squad due to injury status, joining running back D.J. Foster (quad) and safety Kentrell Brice (ankle). There are now 15 actively participating players on the Cardinals practice squad.

Johnson was on the practice field Wednesday for the first time with the Cardinals when it is believed he was injured.

A listed 6-foot-3 and 245 pounds, Johnson entered the NFL out of Mississippi State. While playing for the Bulldogs, he appeared in 50 games, making 15 starts, and accumulated 35 receptions for 357 yards and three touchdowns. He started all 13 games as a senior in 2018 and had 17 receptions for 238 yards and a touchdown. He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

Johnson's signing was made after the Cardinals placed tight end Maxx Williams (ankle) on reserve/injured, keeping him out of games for at least three weeks in accordance with the NFL's new rules, and signed tight end Jordan Thomas to the active roster after he terminated his practice-squad contract. Dan Arnold and Darrell Daniels are the other tight ends currently on the active roster.

