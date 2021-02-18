Arizona Cardinals Add Inexperienced Bowen to Offensive Line Room

The Cardinals continue to add to their offseason roster, this time signing an offensive lineman who was never even signed to a practice squad after being waived by the Carolina Panthers last season.

The club announced the addition of Branden Bowen, who was signed by Carolina as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and then waived Sept. 5 in the cutdown to 53 players.

The 6-foot-7, 315-pound Bowen started 13 games at right tackle during his final season at Ohio State in 2019 when he was named to the All Big-10 second team.

Bowen started six games at right guard in 2017, before suffering a broken leg that cost him the rest of that season and all of 2018. He played 32 total games during his career with the Buckeyes.

Kelvin Beachum started all 16 games at right tackle for the Cardinals in 2020 after signing a one-year contract in July, so he is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent on March 17. There is the expectation that Marcus Gilbert will return after opting out for the 2020 season, but he turned 33 on Feb. 15 and has a contract for only one season.

Tackle Josh Jones enters his second season after being selected in the third round of the 2020 draft, but played only 55 snaps from scrimmage with most of those coming in jumbo packages. Jones also participated in 37 snaps on special teams.

Bowen could also be evaluated as a depth piece at guard where Justin Pugh started on the left side and Justin Murray at right guard after replacing J.R. Sweezy, who will also be a free agent next month.