The Arizona Cardinals reportedly added a second recently waived Houston Texan on Sunday afternoon.

Tight end Jordan Thomas will join the Cardinals practice squad, as reported by Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. Thomas was waived Saturday by the Texans.

Thomas, 24, was a sixth-round pick in 2018 from Mississippi State. He had a sizable role as a rookie, starting 10 games and appearing in all 16. He grabbed 20 receptions for 215 yards and four touchdowns, which was ninth-most in the NFL for tight ends.

A rib injury in his second training camp marred his 2019 season and former Cardinal Darren Fells took over as Houston's primary tight end. Thomas returned in Week 12, but only started two games and caught one pass for the rest of the season.

But, Thomas is a big target, listed at 6-foot-5, and has performed as a starter before.

In training camp, Houston quarterback DeShaun Watson had some good things to say about him. Quote from Texans Wire.

“He adds everything. He can play outside, inside, blocking, short, intermediate routes, long. He has the size and the speed. He’s 6-6 and 255 pounds that can run a 4.5 or 4.6. He’s a guy that’s very talented and has so much potential.”

The Cardinals have three tight ends (Dan Arnold, Maxx Williams and Darrell Daniels) on the active roster after cutting Dylan Cantrell on Saturday.

The NFL increased the amount of practice-squad spots to 16 for the 2020 season, so the Cardinals will announce more additions before the start of the regular season. Cornerback Jace Whittaker was reportedly added to the practice squad earlier Sunday morning.