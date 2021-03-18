Is Matt Prater Right Answer for Cardinals Kicking Situation?

It seemed inevitable that the Cardinals would move on from kicker Zane Gonzalez after a season in which missing field goals in critical situations became the headline.

Gonzalez (back) ended the season on reserve/injured and while he was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday, the Cardinals terminated his contract March 5.

The question now is whether they have found the right replacement after agreeing to terms Wednesday with long-time NFL kicker Matt Prater on a 2-year contract.

A 14-year veteran who has kicked for the Falcons, Broncos and most recently the Lions, Prater’s 2020 season wasn’t much better than Gonzalez, even though his resume is impressive.

That includes league records for:

Longest field goal (64 yards)

Most career field goals of 50-plus yards (59)

Consecutive made field goals of 50-plus yards (14)

Consecutive field-goal conversions of 55-plus yards (7)

Highest career percentage from 50-plus yards (74.7)

Field goals of 59 yards or more (5)

Seasons with at least five field goals of 50-plus yards (7).

He also owns two club records for longest field goal: 64 with Denver and 59 twice with Detroit.

However, the reality is that 2020 wasn’t kind to Prater. His field-goal percentage was a mere 75.0 percent (21-for-28), while Gonzalez’s was 72.7 (16-for-22).

On attempts from 40-49 yards, Prater was 4-for-7 (57.1 percent) and Gonzalez was 8-for-13 (61.5). Gonzalez’s misses were from 41, 45, 48 and 49 yards twice, while Prater’s three misses were from 46 twice and 48.

As for those long-range attempts where Prater was at 76.8 percent entering the 2020 season, that figure dropped after he was 6-for-10 last season, missing from 51, 55 and 57 twice. He had also missed only nine extra points prior to last season, but failed on three in 2020.

In an often overlooked aspect of a kicker’s game, Prater also came up short on kickoffs.

Touchbacks were the result on 38.9 percent in 2020, and his overall average distance was 59.2 yards. Gonzalez had a 55.4-percent touchback rate and average kickoff distance of 62.2 yards.

Obviously, the Cardinals are counting on the 36-year-old (37 in August) returning to form and most important continuing his legacy of success at the end of games.

He has been perfect in his career on 22 game-winning field-goal attempts with two minutes or less remaining in regulation and overtime where he is 6-for-6. Last season, his 59-yarder in Week 10 beat Washington 30-27 as time expired.