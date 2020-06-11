AllCardinals
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Aeneas Williams, Hall of Famers Speak to Students

Howard Balzer

Former Cardinals cornerback Aeneas Williams continues to make an impact in the nation’s communities, even during a pandemic.

Last month, along with other Hall of Famers Anthony Munoz and Darrell Green, Williams participated in the Strong Youth Strong Communities program in a virtual event for thousands of Ohio middle school and high school students.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine presided over the event that also included former University of North Carolina women’s basketball player Iman McFarland.

Everyone spoke and there was interaction with the students.

DeWine said, “The coronavirus has temporarily changed the way we live. Our efforts to keep everyone healthy and safe has meant the cancelations of traditional school celebrations and events. But we wanted to ensure students would still have the opportunity to participate in this Summit, to connect with professional athletes who can provide advice and inspiration on how to become youth leaders.”

In the three years of the program, suggested by Green, it has touched 29 cities and has been directly in front of more than 60,000 middle schoolers and high schoolers. In the last year, when the hall began doing a five-camera livestream of the events, the get-togethers reached an average of about 20,000 students.

Hall of Fame president David Baker has called Williams, Munoz and Green three of the “most spectacular Gold Jackets who fully stand for our values."

Of the program, Baker said, “This is a continuation of a program we have done in person for the last few years. They really care about the values that we espouse at the Hall of Fame, and they respect the Gold Jackets who have tried to demonstrate those values their whole life.

“It's not just about football, but about the values and virtues you learn from the game to fight violence, teen suicide, drug addiction, and to let these guys know we are in this together.”

Watch the full video here.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cardinals RB Kenyan Drake Happy WR DeAndre Hopkins is Teammate

Arizona Cardinals RB Kenyan Drake excited WR DeAndre Hopkins is his teammate after a whirlwind in early March.

Howard Balzer

Kenyan Drake Excited for 'Monster Leap' from Kyler Murray in Year 2

Arizona Cardinals RB Kenyan Drake Expects Big Things from QB Kyler Murray as he Enters his Second Season in the NFL and Alongside HC Kliff Kingsbury.

Mason Kern

DeAndre Hopkins Calls for Removal of Calhoun Name from Alma Mater Clemson

Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins revealed why he doesn't refer to Clemson during prime-time intros of NFL games; wants the Calhoun name removed from campus.

Mason Kern

Cardinals RB Kenyan Drake Desires Playoff Feeling in Arizona

Arizona Cardinals RB Kenyan Drake ran the ball more in a half season in 2019 than he did in full seasons in Miami.

Howard Balzer

Players Still Talking About Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury's House

Larry Fitzgerald, Kenyan Drake still talk about Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s house featured during NFL Draft.

Howard Balzer

Kenyan Drake a Top-15 NFL RB for Elusiveness

Arizona Cardinals RB Kenyan Drake flourished after getting traded by the Miami Dolphins mid-season and was ranked No. 12 by Pro Football Focus in elusiveness.

Mason Kern

DeAndre Hopkins Ranked as Top-10 Player in NFL by PFF

Arizona Cardinals wideout DeAndre Hopkins was listed by Pro Football Focus as a top-10 player in the entire NFL, the third receiver listed within that group.

Mason Kern

Amid Pain and Protest, It's Time for Action

‘Children are our future,’ so ‘teach them well’ and not with hate.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury Leaning on Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph

With emotions roiling, Arziona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury leaned on DC Vance Joseph for guidance.

Howard Balzer

Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury Shows Support for Team's Players

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury learning from and ‘inspired’ by listening to his players.

Howard Balzer