Former Cardinals cornerback Aeneas Williams continues to make an impact in the nation’s communities, even during a pandemic.

Last month, along with other Hall of Famers Anthony Munoz and Darrell Green, Williams participated in the Strong Youth Strong Communities program in a virtual event for thousands of Ohio middle school and high school students.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine presided over the event that also included former University of North Carolina women’s basketball player Iman McFarland.

Everyone spoke and there was interaction with the students.

DeWine said, “The coronavirus has temporarily changed the way we live. Our efforts to keep everyone healthy and safe has meant the cancelations of traditional school celebrations and events. But we wanted to ensure students would still have the opportunity to participate in this Summit, to connect with professional athletes who can provide advice and inspiration on how to become youth leaders.”

In the three years of the program, suggested by Green, it has touched 29 cities and has been directly in front of more than 60,000 middle schoolers and high schoolers. In the last year, when the hall began doing a five-camera livestream of the events, the get-togethers reached an average of about 20,000 students.

Hall of Fame president David Baker has called Williams, Munoz and Green three of the “most spectacular Gold Jackets who fully stand for our values."

Of the program, Baker said, “This is a continuation of a program we have done in person for the last few years. They really care about the values that we espouse at the Hall of Fame, and they respect the Gold Jackets who have tried to demonstrate those values their whole life.

“It's not just about football, but about the values and virtues you learn from the game to fight violence, teen suicide, drug addiction, and to let these guys know we are in this together.”

Watch the full video here.