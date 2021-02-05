Aeneas Williams Thrilled with Finalist Status of Ford Hall of Fans Nominee Kristi Brown

Former Arizona Cardinal and Pro Football Hall of Famer Aeneas Williams nominated franchise superfan Kristi Brown to the Ford Hall of Fans and she is now in the final three.

Kristi Brown is the definition of a diehard fan.

Having supported the Arizona Cardinals since attending her first game at Sun Devil Stadium as a 3-year-old, Brown said she was enamored with the cheerleaders on the sidelines. It grew into a continuous pursuit that took five failed tryouts before cracking the roster.

"I auditioned for the cheer team five times until I finally made it," Brown told AllCardinals. "Then I got to be on the field for two seasons cheering for the best team in the NFL and the best fans in the NFL, which was a dream come true."

After the conclusion of her cheering career, Brown's fandom of the Red Sea never wavered. In fact, it only blossomed. She was a longtime season-ticket holder before a medical diagnosis of Chiari malformation in her 4-year-old son forced her to drop that status to pay for his procedures.

Still, Brown's passion for Cardinals football continued. Her rabid fanaticism was so widespread that it caught the attention of former Cardinals cornerback and Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinee Aeneas Williams, who nominated her to this year's Ford Hall of Fans competition, which is essentially the Hall of Fame for fandom.

Brown even received a personal home visit from Williams to give her the news of her nomination.

"Having an opportunity to come there and meet and let her know she's been selected, it was fantastic knocking on her door and no one should beat Kristi," Williams told AllCardinals. "When you were a former cheerleader, and you're doing the things that you do in the community — (being) one of the healthcare professionals during this COVID(-19) — I certainly nominate her. And it was an amazing time going to her home and letting her know that.

"Just being there and seeing her woman cave with all the Cardinal gear and to actually have been a cheerleader — and then still be with the team and be just as excited — and just the warmth by which coming into her home and hearing about her husband and two children, it just just reminded me how fortunate the current players are, the new stadium, (Cardinals owner) Michael Bidwill, to have fans like Kristi."

The impromptu visit left Brown in awe and was a moment she said will not be forgotten.

"My doorbell rang," Brown recounted. "And it was in November, so I just naturally assumed it was Amazon . . . There was just this banging, this knocking at the door and I was like, 'Geez, Amazon, what is going on?' And I opened the door and there's Aeneas Williams standing there. And I could not speak. I was trying to get out words and it was just all mumbling and screaming.

"There's a Hall of Famer, someone that you have grown up watching your entire life play football, and he's standing right in front of you. He came in the house, he thanked me and the Red Sea for all of our passion and everything that we've done to support the Cardinals. We talked about my family. We talked about my work. We played football. It was like we were old buddies just hanging out. He is a wonderful man."

In the three years of the Ford Hall of Fans program, Brown is the first representative of the Cardinals to qualify as a top-three finalist and only the second woman to make it this far, joining Kansas City Chiefs super fan Janel Carbajo in last year's class.

"It's wild," Brown said. "It's so crazy, I feel just so honored. Being the only female in the top six, too, was a little bit intimidating because it is just intimidating being a woman talking about football, but it means everything. I've seen the organization from multiple standpoints, from the fan side, from the cheerleader side and it has just brought my passion for the team, for the organization, even that much more intense. To be chosen as the representative for Arizona, I just feel so honored and I feel so grateful. I'm so thankful for the Red Sea that has continued to support this and help push votes and helped me get to this point where I'm at."

As a reward for Brown's qualification, she will be in attendance at Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fla. on Sunday. The competition's winner is expected to be announced on Friday — with a door-knock from Pro Football Hall of Fame president and CEO David Baker included.

"Anytime you have an opportunity where the fans get an opportunity to be celebrated, that's what excites me," Williams said. "And to have an Arizona Cardinals fan, a former cheerleader, be in the top three representing the Arizona Cardinals, I couldn't be more pleased."

Meanwhile, Brown is hoping to excavate the bad memories from her last experience at Raymond James Stadium, when the Cardinals were defeated 27-23 by the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLIII.

"When the Cardinals went to the Super Bowl, my brother and I did go," Brown said. "We spent every penny we had to go, we stayed in a hotel the night before the Super Bowl, we went to the Super Bowl, cried our eyes out and we slept in the airport on the night of the Super Bowl on the way home to Arizona the next morning. I have been to Tampa and I've been to the same stadium which I'm going, which is so funny."

Even if Brown is not inducted into the Hall of Fans, she expressed gratitude for the platform and opportunity she has been given through this contest. She said it has ignited her passion for the Cardinals to an even deeper level than before.

Throughout the process, she has represented more than just the Cardinals franchise. Instead, Brown has pushed the narrative that women care just as much, if not more, about football as men do. Williams recognized the importance of that initiative.

"The men show up and they have a great time, but when a lady shows up and a woman shows up with that emotion, that excitement and that passion that she has, it's contagious," Williams said. "The men may be there, but the ladies bring the noise."

Photo: Kristi Brown