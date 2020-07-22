That didn’t take long.

As all NFL teams work overtime getting their draft picks signed this week, the Cardinals were added to the list of those agreeing to terms with all of their choices.

On Tuesday came word through various reports that the team had agreed with linebacker Isaiah Simmons (first round, eighth overall, Clemson) and tackle Josh Jones (third round, 72nd overall, Houston).

That became official Wednesday when the team announced those agreements along with the other four players selected in April: fourth-round defensive linemen Leki Fotu (114th overall, Utah) and Rashard Lawrence (131st overall, LSU), linebacker Evan Weaver (sixth round, 202nd overall, California) and running back Eno Benjamin (seventh round, 222nd overall, Arizona State).

When contracts are officially signed, Simmons is expected to receive a four-year deal that includes the requisite fifth-year option with the first four years worth $20.66 million and a $12.58 million signing bonus. That overall value is likely totally guaranteed.

Jones’ contract is expected to be worth in the neighborhood of $4.839 million guaranteed and include a signing bonus around $1.079 million.

Throughout the league, players drafted in the fourth round on will receive four-year contracts with minimum base salaries and the only guarantee provided by the signing bonus.

The minimum salary this year for rookies is $610,000. In 2021, it is $780,000 for players with one credited season; $895,000 in 2022 for two credited seasons and $1.010 million in 2023 for three credited seasons.

That makes the value of contracts for fourth- through seventh-round players $3.295 million in base salary, plus the signing bonus. The salary-cap charge for this year would be $610,000 plus one-fourth of the signing bonus.

While teams become comfortable with the protocols involving testing of players for COVID-19, many have delayed the report day for rookies, quarterbacks and injured players, which can be earlier than when the entire team reports.

Most teams are scheduled to have their entire rosters report July 28, but the Cardinals have yet to announce that officially along with when, and if, the other players will report earlier.

There have also been reports that the number of players in camp will be reduced from 90 to 80, which means teams will be forced to cut 10 players before camp even begins.