Cardinals Agree to Terms with RB James Conner

Conner, a 2018 Pro Bowler, provides a new look in the backfield to pair with Chase Edmonds.

The Arizona Cardinals announced that halfback James Conner has agreed to terms on a contract Tuesday morning. Conner, soon to be 26, will sign a one-year deal.

Conner has spent the past four years with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cardinals running backs coach James Saxon held the same job in Pittsburgh during Conner's first two seasons in the league.

Conner has played 50 NFL games since he was taken in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft from the University if Pittsburgh.

In college, Conner won a battle with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, after he was told by doctors that he would have "about a week left" had the disease not been detected, per the Washington Post.

The former Steeler provides Arizona with a different look from halfback Chase Edmonds in the backfield. Edmonds is a speedy, versatile player who is a danger in the passing game. Conner is a bigger back at 223 pounds, built more for power. Arizona lost running back Kenyan Drake to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason.

The newest Cardinal was a Pro Bowler in 2018 after he gained 1,470 scrimmage yards and scored 13 touchdowns.

He has not seen the same production in a season since, as he has played just 23 games over the last two years due to injuries. But, he has never played fewer than 10 games since getting drafted.

In 2020, he gained 4.3 yards per attempt and caught 33 passes. He was 34th among halfbacks in Football Outsiders' DVOA and 29th in success rate.

He was also ninth in the league in rush attempts per broken tackle while working behind one of the league's least effective run-blocking offensive lines in 2020. He could find more room behind new Cardinals center and three-time Pro Bowler Rodney Hudson.

This move gives the Cardinals flexibility to decide whether to draft a halfback in this year's draft. If not, they have a Conner-Edmonds tandem to work with in 2021 and can reevaluate after the season.

If the Cardinals do add a halfback in the draft, they'll have some potential stability going forward as both Conner and Edmonds will be free agents after the season.

Arizona has made a plethora of veteran additions this offseason, mostly on short-term commitments. Conner adds to that group, as the Cardinals look to build a roster ready to compete pre quarterback Kyler Murray's potential lucrative extension.

Conner's terms have yet to be reported.