On Wednesday, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan discussed the air quality concerns for their upcoming season opener against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. With ongoing wildfires across the west coast, the air in many locations has gotten very dense with smoke and ash.

At the time Shanahan addressed the Arizona media, the air was manageable, under 100 on the Air Quality Index (the lower the clearer).

But, he said it was up to the winds.

Since his comments, the air has gotten increasingly worse in Santa Clara, Calif., where Levi's Stadium is located. It measured at 198 on Friday afternoon, the worst the area has seen since Wednesday. Shanahan made it clear this week that they cannot play a game if it gets to 200 or worse.

He doubled down on that concern on KNBR, a Bay Area sports radio station, on Friday.

“If it gets to 200 that would be a huge deal,” Shanahan said, according to KNBR. “I know when it is above 150, that does affect a certain group of people that happen to be higher risk, pre-existing conditions. If it got above 150 you could lose a few players. But, 200 is the mark where you cannot go out there.”

IQAir’s forecast projects that the air quality on Sunday will be 217, well over the limit. ABC’s "AccuWeather" predicts it will be 193, under the threshold but still very poor breathing quality.

So what happens, if football can’t happen in northern California? There is no clear answer.

“We are definitely monitoring the situation,” Cardinals head coach Cliff Kingsbury said Friday. “I think everybody, San Francisco and us, obviously have the players' safety first and foremost. I'm sure that discussions are going on right now to figure out the best and safest option. I don't know what that would be at this point, but I'm sure they will come to a good place.”

The forecast looked a lot different a couple of days ago. The air is dynamic and can change with the wind.

But, there are question marks hovering over the game on Sunday. If the air quality continues to worsen, moving the game or postponing it could be options.