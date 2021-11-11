Cardinals Practice Notebook: A.J. Green Activated from COVID List

The Arizona Cardinals were still missing many of their key contributors at practice Thursday morning.

The Cardinals were back in pads and helmets after sticking to walkthroughs Wednesday.

Walking up to the field, the Cardinals elected to stretch further away from the media for whatever the reason. But it was clear that many position groups were without key players.

Quarterback Kyler Murray, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, running back Chase Edmonds and receiver Rondale Moore were the playmakers not present during the open portion.

On the offensive line, guards Max Garcia and Justin Pugh remained out after they each were injured last Sunday. Garcia aggravated the Achilles injury that sidelined him for the Green Bay game.

Defensively, safety Budda Baker did not participate in stretching or drills, while defensive tackle Jordan Phillips stretched but then did not join the team in individual work.

But it was not all bad news . . .

Practice notes

A.J. Green

The Cardinals activated Green off the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday morning before practice, and the veteran receiver was back on the field soon after.

Green tested positive on Nov. 3, causing him to miss last week's game in San Francisco.

With Hopkins and Moore out of practice, having Green back keeps multiple starting receivers active and participating ahead of Week 10 against the Panthers.

After Green's activation, the Cardinals have no players remaining on the COVID-19 list.

Typically, head coach Kliff Kingsbury deals with injury updates, but defensive coordinator Vance Joseph was asked a question regarding Baker on a day that Kingsbury doesn't talk to the media.

Baker did not play against the Panthers last year because of a thumb injury and it was the only game he missed all season.

The captain's absence was obvious, and Joseph pointed out that Baker is great at covering up mistakes and stopping big plays.

"He's doing fine," Joseph said. "He's progressing and hopefully, he's ready to go on Sunday."

Facing Haason Reddick

The Cardinals will face a familiar foe on the opposing defense Sunday. The Panthers signed former Arizona first-round pick and edge rusher Haason Reddick this past offseason.

Reddick is tied for third in the league in tackles for loss this year to go along with 8.0 sacks.

"Once we moved him to outside linebacker, man, he was a beast," Joseph said. "You can see it; he was going to be special."

Physicality

Cardinals running back James Conner believes the team is up for another physical game Sunday, and he would not have it any other way.

It's November, the midway point of an 18-week season, and Conner said that physicality at this point is a major difference-maker.

"That's kind of my back-east mentality," Conner said. "When the weather starts to get cold, sometimes contact, some people shy away from it.

"We got to be the team that runs toward the contact. It's hard to talk about the weather stuff out here since it's perfect every day."

Joseph said the key to second-half success is adjustments.

"What you're doing now won't be good enough in three to four weeks because everybody has film on you, everyone's sharing ideas how to beat you," Joseph said.

Cam Newton

During the Cardinals' practice, the Panthers signed quarterback Cam Newton.

Newton is the all-time passing leader in Carolina history, a former MVP and face of the franchise. He and the team parted ways ahead of the 2020 season, and Newton signed with the New England Patriots.

That marriage ended just before the start of the 2021 regular season, and Newton has been a free agent since.

Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold is set to miss much of the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury, so Carolina brought back a familiar face to take over.

Since Newton signed so late in the week, the likelihood he plays against Arizona Sunday is low.

P.J. Walker is Carolina's backup quarterback and will start against Arizona.

"I wouldn't say he can't play, it will be tough to play with two days of practice, but it would not be impossible," Joseph said of Newton.

The Panthers have two other quarterbacks on the team: James Morgan (practice squad) and Matt Barkley. Morgan has been with the team since Sept. 2 after being released by the Jets, while Barkley was signed Wednesday.