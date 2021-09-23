A.J. Green Talks First Touchdown with Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals' offseason addition said he knew he was scoring right away if he caught the ball.

There's Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins, and there's everybody else.

That's no disrespect to anybody else in the league, or even on Hopkins' own team. Hopkins' ability to do nearly everything asked of him at incredibly high levels can often lead to oversight by a defense, failing to identify other weapons on the Cardinals' side of the ball.

That was the case on receiver Rondale Moore's 77-yard touchdown, where the Minnesota Vikings defense accounted for Hopkins but managed to leave Moore completely naked in the secondary.

Let's not forget about receiver A.J. Green, who amassed seven Pro Bowl selections and two All-Pro nods with the Cincinnati Bengals prior to joining Arizona in the offseason. Green, expected to thrive in an offense that features potent threats such as Hopkins and quarterback Kyler Murray, found the end zone in just his second game with the team.

"It felt good. I think last year I had to wait until Week 9 to get a touchdown. So Week 2? I'll take it. But it felt good to get back in the end zone," said Green, although he actually scored in Week 8 of the 2020 season.

Green's first touchdown with his new team leveled the score at 30 in the third quarter of Sunday's game, stiff-arming the defensive back on his way to six.

"I knew if I got the ball, I'm going to score. I had no question, I had to score from this one," said Green when he saw what the defense was doing during pre-snap.

Green was met with extremely soft coverage to begin the play, creating an opportunity for Murray to recognize the one-on-one opportunity and check into a different play that would give Green the ball immediately.

With the ball quickly in Green's hands, the 6-foot-4 receiver converted with ease, getting around Vikings cornerback Bashaud Breeland before diving for the pylon.

"Kyler just checked (the play) because he saw soft coverage," said Green.

Soft coverage is likely not a great idea for any defense to afford Green, who already has five receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown this season. With so much attention going towards Hopkins, Green and the rest of the Cardinals receiving corps is looking to take advantage of opportunities given to them.

On Green's first score of the 2021 season, he displayed the type of athleticism and will to find the end zone Arizona was seeking when they signed him.