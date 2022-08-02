Trailing 24-21 to the Green Bay Packers, Kyler Murray was leading the Arizona Cardinals down the field for a possible game-winning drive. With 15 seconds left on the clock, Murray threw a pass into the end zone toward A.J. Green. Instead of a game-winning touchdown pass, the ball sailed past Green and was intercepted. Green never turned back to look for the ball.

Following the loss, Murray said the two were not on the same page. It was the first of a handful of moments where the pair's chemistry seemed fragile.

With training camp now underway, Murray and Green are trying to build strong communication that was lacking last season. In their second season together, Green said it all begins with “just talking.”

“We’re just more comfortable with each other,” Green said. “I think that came with time and being here another year.”

Green joined Arizona after 10 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he was named to the Pro Bowl seven consecutive times.

After missing the entire 2019 season with an ankle injury, Green returned in 2020 but never found a connection with rookie quarterback Joe Burrow. The wide receiver decided to head west and join Kliff Kingsbury's flashy pass-heavy offense.

In his first Cardinals training camp, Green said his anxiety was through the roof. The multiple plays, hand signals, and different positions was a whirlwind for Green to take in, possibly at the cost of communication.

“Last year, when A.J. come in, he had played in a traditional offense . . . he lined up as a single receiver in Cincinnati's offense the whole time,” receivers coach Shawn Jefferson said. “Here it’s taken [him] a little bit of time to get used to.

“And of course we’re no huddle, we’re flying, and signals are fast so it took a little while to get to. And that's one of the things we wanted to focus on, this year coming in is over-communicating.”

Jefferson, who is also the associate head coach, said he is encouraging Green to be vocal when he doesn’t recognize the play-call.

In his first season in Arizona, Green had his best receiving season since 2017, catching passes for 848 yards and adding three touchdowns. Even though Murray and Green weren't always on the same page, Green would finish with the second highest-receiving yards on the team.

The 12-year veteran receiver signed a $3.5 million one-year-deal this offseason.

“The biggest thing for me is getting somewhere I know," Green said. “In this point in my career, I’m still trying to win. It’s not about the money. I think the best fit was here."

Better communication became more an important for the pair when it was announced that DeAndre Hopkins will be suspended for the first six games this season.

Although the Cardinals are deep at wide receiver, Green will be a primary player on the field.

Last season, Hopkins missed seven games due to injury. Without Hopkins, Green averaged 46 yards per game compared to 57.2 with Hopkins on the field.

The growth in chemistry between Green and Murray revolves around more communication but some are hoping to see the 24-year-old quarterback become more vocal as a leader.

“I think it’s a bunch of outside noise. He’s not going to be the rah-rah guy every day. That’s not me, that’s not him,” Green said. “I think people look at a quarterback as he has to be that vocal guy. There's so many different ways and his way might not be the way Tom Brady leads but he’s still one of the best quarterbacks to play this game.”

The duo's chemistry on the field will be put on a brief hold as Murray tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. Murray can return once he receives a negative test result.