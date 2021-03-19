Cardinals A.J. Green Contract Another 2021 Cap-Friendly Deal

The contract for new Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green has a salary-cap charge of $3.5 million in 2021.

The Cardinals continued their deft handling of the salary cap this week with the signing of wide receiver A.J. Green.

As soon as word came down that Green had signed a 1-year contract worth $6 million, I knew in my bones that there was more to the deal because there was no way the Cardinals would put all that $6 million into this year’s cap, which is lower due to COVID-19.

It does seem strange in a year where there is so much discussion of the decreased cap that the cap charge is never mentioned when reporters, mostly on the national level, rush to push the information on social media.

It surely happened with Green’s contract, the details of which are now known. The money in the contract was reported accurately with $6 million to be received this year with the possibility of earning another $2.5 million in performance bonuses.

However, the devil is in the details because there are two voidable years (just like there were in defensive end J.J. Watt’s contract) that disappear if Green is on the Cardinals roster five days prior to the start of the 2022 league year.

The significance is that his $3.75 million signing bonus is spread over three years, making his cap hit this year a reasonable $3.5 million: $1.25 million of prorated signing bonus and a guaranteed base salary of $2.25 million.

The exact performance incentives aren’t yet known, but Green can earn up to $2.5 million for certain amounts of receptions and yards.

With contract information so far unavailable for the re-signing of inside linebacker Tanner Vallejo and punter Andy Lee, the other seven players signed or tendered in recent weeks (including Watt) have a total cap charge of $19.492 million, an average of $2.78 million per player.

The cap charges are $4.9 million for Watt, $3.5 for Green, $3.384 million for outside linebacker Dennis Gardeck’s second-round tender, $2.133 million for inside linebacker Zeke Turner’s right of first refusal tender, $2.0 million for outside linebacker Markus Golden and kicker Matt Prater and $1.575 million for tackle Kelvin Beachum.

Of course, there is the matter of center Rodney Hudson’s contract now on the books for a cap charge of $9.9 million this year, which has helped put the team perilously close to the cap with only $624,869 of current space, according to OverTheCap.com.

That’s possibly why the new contracts for Vallejo, Lee and cornerback Robert Alford haven’t been reported yet.

The Cardinals can create additional space by restructuring Hudson’s contract, which has a $9.55 million base salary, or those of outside linebacker Chandler Jones and tackle D.J. Humphries, who have the highest cap figures on the team.

Jones’s cap charge is $20.8 million, while Humphries’s is $19.9, about 22 percent of the team’s cap total. Jones is in the final year of his contract and Humphries has only 2022 remaining on his deal, which is also the final year of Hudson’s contract.

The base salary this year for Jones is $15.5 million and Humphries is $15.1 million.

Years would likely have to be added (voidables?) to any of those contracts if any salaries are converted to signing bonus to create the needed cap space by prorating the new bonus.

Still, it always must be emphasized that using voidable years, extending contracts and turning base salaries into signing bonuses also increases the cap in future years because signing bonus money always has to be accounted for at some point in the cap.

