Plaudits Continue for Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, WR DeAndre Hopkins

Howard Balzer

In his MMQB column Monday on SI.com, Albert Breer wrote about Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins in his Ten Takeaways section:

"Kyler Murray’s quickly becoming must-see TV. And the DeAndre Hopkins trade paid dividends right away. It was easy to forget by the end of the Cardinals’ upset of the 49ers in Santa Clara that neither Arizona’s offense, nor its pilot, had the most impressive start to 2020. It started with a drive-killing Kyler Murray grounding penalty, which essentially ended a possession that was followed by consecutive three-and-outs. So Murray immediately faced an area where the Cardinals are looking for year-over-year improvement from the 23-year-old — they wanted him to stay in the moment when things aren’t quite right. In that moment Sunday, things most certainly weren’t. On Arizona’s fourth possession, Murray put his foot in the ground and turned the team around, driving the Cardinals out from their own one. That possession ended in a missed 52-yard field goal attempt. But Arizona reeled off five first downs in the process, getting things on track for good. The Cardinals scored on their next two possessions, cutting a 13-0 deficit to 13-10, and setting the stage for a very big second half for Murray. That’s where you saw his big 22-yard scramble for a score, through the teeth of one of the NFL’s best defenses, and his would-be game-winning 34-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins, which was overturned on replay (it went down as a 33-yarder to set up a one-yard Kenyan Drake touchdown run). Murray showed lots of progress, and it started with his struggles early in the game.

While we’re there, Hopkins looks like he was worth the toll for the Cardinals. Yes, they gave up draft capital and big money for the ex-Texans star. But let’s really look at that now. Hopkins was acquired for a second-round pick, David Johnson and an exchange of fourth-round picks. And yes, the Cardinals gave him a two-year extension worth $27.5 million per year in new money, but that was spread over five years (he had three years left on his deal). So here’s the total price ...

•.  The 40th pick

•.  $60.1 million the next three years (he’d been on the books for $39.9 million)

So essentially, it’s a pick that might’ve gotten them a receiver like Laviska Shenault or K.J. Hamler, and a contract that’s analogous to what Amari Cooper got in Dallas. All of which isn’t that wild. And Hopkins balled out on Sunday in his debut (14 catches for 151 yards). The move has the looks of one that’ll make this a period in which GM Steve Keim has rebounded nicely from a slump he’d been in for a year or two. (He also should get props for being willing to move on from Josh Rosen and hitch his wagon to Murray, when it wasn’t a very popular decision to make — or one that made him look particularly good at the time.)

Read Breer’s complete MMQB column here.

Photo: Arizona Cardinals

